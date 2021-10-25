Saints vs Seahawks Injury Report and Starting Lineup - October 25 | NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints have a chance to pull away from the pretenders of the NFC South and pull closer to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the top of the division. But it won't be easy against the Seattle Seahawks, who are without Russell Wilson and Chris Carson.

Seattle had to start Geno Smith at quarterback against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and he played well, but he also threw away the game by fumbling the ball in overtime. Still, Geno Smith showed he had a little magic in him with 209 yards and a touchdown against Pittsburgh.

Chris Carson is also on IR, but his replacement Alex Collins had a great day against the Steel Curtain, running for over 100 yards and a touchdown.

The biggest storyline for the Seattle Seahawks outside of Russell Wilson's finger surgery is how well the defense played last week. The defensive line had a good outing and put consistent pressure on Ben Roethlisberger and the run game. Seattle gave up big plays at times, but it was still an improvement over the last few weeks.

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a win over Washington after Jameis Winston threw for four touchdowns and the defense shut down Taylor Heinicke and Washington's passing game.

Winston might not be putting up big passing numbers, but he's scoring touchdowns and limiting his turnovers. Alvin Kamara and Marquez Callaway have been huge contributors to the offense over the last few games.

New Orleans' defense allowed Daniel Jones to throw for over 400 yards in Week 5 but has allowed the 12th-fewest passing yards. However, they are ranked 23rd in passing yards per game allowed with 275. Against Seattle, the Saints defense could allow Geno Smith to keep the Seahawks in the game.

Saints vs. Seahawks Injury Report

New Orleans Saints

PLAYER POSITION INJURY GAME STATUS Deonte Harris WR Hamstring Doubtful Taysom Hill QB Concussion Doubtful Dwayne Washington RB Neck Questionable Chris Hogan WR Personal Questionable Payton Turner DE Calf Questionable Blake Gillikin P Illness Questionable Erik McCoy C Calf Questionable Terron Armstead T Elbow Questionable Malcolm Roach DT Illness TBD Marshon Lattimore CB Hand TBD

The New Orleans Saints are entering Week 7 with minimal injuries, especially compared to the rest of the league. The Saints will likely be without their dynamic playmaker Taysom Hill (concussion) and starting receiver Deonte Harris (hamstring). Wide receiver Chris Hogan, who was out dealing with a personal issue, announced his retirement yesterday.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hand) is back in practice for the Saints and will be ready to play, as is defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (illness). Defensive end Payton Turner (calf) and punter Blake Gillikin (illness) were new additions to the injury report on Friday.

Seattle Seahawks

PLAYER POSITION INJURY GAME STATUS Alex Collins RB Groin Questionable Damien Lewis G Shoulder Questionable Darrell Taylor DE Neck Questionable DK Metcalf WR Foot Questionable Brandon Snell T Ankle Questionable Gabe Jackson G Rest TBD Carlos Dunlap LB Rest TBD Duane Brown T Rest TBD Tre Brown CB Knee TBD Cedric Ogbuehi T Bicep TBD Sidney Jones IV CB Concussion TBD Bobby Wagner LB Rest TBD Freddie Swain WR Ribs TBD Jamarco Jones T Neck TBD

Running back Alex Collins could end up missing Monday night with a groin injury after missing the last two practices. The offensive line has several banged-up players, including every starter but center Kyle Fuller. Tackle Duane Brown and guard Gabe Jackson were given rest and were not injured.

Cornerback Sidney Jones IV (concussion) participated in practice on Friday along with tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (bicep). Carlos Dunlap, Bobby Wagner, Gabe Jackson and Duane Brown were given rest on Thursday and returned to practice on Friday.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot) did not practice Friday after being fine on Thursday. Defensive end Darrell Taylor (neck) also suffered a setback and did not practice on Friday. Quarterback Russell Wilson (finger) is expected to come off IR and return in Week 10.

Saints vs. Seahawks Starting Lineups

New Orleans Saints

QB Jameis Winston | RB Alvin Kamara | WR Marquez Callaway, Kenny Stills, Ty Montgomery | TE Adam Trautman | OL Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Erik McCoy, Cesar Ruiz, Ryan Ramczyk

DL Cameron Jordan, Albert Huggins, Shy Tuttle, Tanoh Kpassagnon | LB Pete Werner, Demario Davis, Andrew Dowell | CB Paulson Adebo. Marshon Lattimore, Bradley Roby | S Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams | K Brian Johnson | P Blake Gillikin

Seattle Seahawks

QB Geno Smith | RB Alex Collins | WR DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain | TE Gerald Everett | OL Duane Brown, Damien Lewis, Kyle Fuller, Gabe Jackson, Brandon Shell

DL Rasheem Green, Poona Ford, Al Woods, Kerry Hyder Jr. | LB Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Benson Mayowa | CB DJ Reed, Sidney Jones IV, Tre Brown | SS Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs | K Jason Myers | P Michael Dickson

