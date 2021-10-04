NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - October 4, 2021 

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers aren't the first two NFL teams that come to mind when talking about the AFC West favorites. But they'll be playing for the division lead on Monday.

Week 4 of the NFL season saw thrilling games on the back of the highly anticipated matchup between Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Bill Belichick's New England Patriots. To close a fabulous weekend, we'll get to see Justin Herbert and Derek Carr facing each other.

Both quarterbacks have had a great start to the NFL season, so this matchup could be an enticing one.

On that note, let's check out what we should expect from this game between the Raiders and the Chargers.

NFL Schedule and TV information for October 04, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

When: Monday, October 4, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST.

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California.

Channels: ESPN.

Announcers: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese (ESPN).

ESPN2's 'Manningcast', featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, won't be available for this game.

If the Chargers win this game and improve to 3-1, all the AFC West teams will have the same record, except for the Kansas City Chiefs (2-2), who will be in last place in the division.

This is going to be one of the best games of the week because of the high level both teams have shown over the first three weeks of the NFL season. The Raiders remain undefeated, thanks to Derek Carr's best-ever start to an NFL season, and a defense that has come to life under Gus Bradley.

Carr entered the week leading the league in passing yards. Although he was surpassed by Tom Brady and Kyler Murray in Sunday's games, he'll have every chance of taking the first spot back in what could be a shootout.

The Raiders' defense allowed just two touchdown passes over the first three weeks, the second-fewest in the league; Bradley, the defensive coordinator, held the same job for the Chargers last season, so he knows first-hand how to stop Justin Herbert.

Herbert is already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Herbert, for his part, is also playing lights out at the start of the new NFL season. His team managed to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Arrowhead Stadium last week for the best win of his NFL career, so he is expected to build from there.

Under Brandon Staley, the Chargers look more capable of winning close games than under Anthony Lynn. There's still a long way to go to for this team, but expectations are growing about Herbert, who's already an elite NFL quarterback.

