NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 16th

The NFL starts the second week of the 2021 regular season with an NFC East showdown between the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

The two teams are very similar on paper. They have a strong defense who should dominate when they are on the field, even though they were built in different manners. Washington has spent a lot of first-round picks on the defensive front in recent years, while the Giants spent a lot of money through free agency to build its unit.

Both teams are having problems with the quarterback position as of now. Washington, the home team, lost Ryan Fitzpatrick to injured reserve following a hip injury and he should be out for six to eight weeks, with Taylor Heinicke slated to start during this period. For the Giants, Daniel Jones continues to struggle with poor decision-making and his tendency to fumble.

This should be an interesting matchup between two teams trying to avoid a dreadful 0-2 start to the 2021 NFL season.

Field Yates @FieldYates The Giants are 4-0 against Washington with Daniel Jones as their starter.



The Giants are 0-5 in primetime games with Daniel Jones as their starter.



Washington Football Team vs New York Giants | NFL Week 2

How can you watch this September NFL game between Washington and the Giants, and what time is it at?

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 8:20 PM ET, Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Location: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream options: fuboTV, Sling.

Washington vs Giants | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and predictions

Spread: Washington -3.5.

Moneyline: Washington -175, Giants +150.

Buccaneers -175, Cowboys +150. Total: 40.5

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Last time Taylor Heinicke came off the bench, he made sure you remembered his name.



Washington 2021 initial schedule:

Week 1 | vs Los Angeles Chargers | September 12 (L 16-20)

September 12 (L 16-20) Week 2 | vs New York Giants | September 16.

September 16. Week 3 | @ Buffalo Bills | September 26.

September 26. Week 4 | @ Atlanta Falcons | October 03.

Giants 2021 initial schedule:

Week 1 | vs Denver Broncos | September 12. (L 13-27)

September 12. (L 13-27) Week 2 | @ Washington Football Team | September 16.

September 16. Week 3 | vs Atlanta Falcons | September 26.

September 26. Week 4 | @ New Orleans Saints | October 03.

Prediction

Look for Washington to win this game even though they will be without Fitzpatrick to lead the team.

Los Angeles Chargers v Washington Football Team

Heinicke has shown himself to be a smart quarterback and he's not prone to turn the ball over like Jones. With the defense that Washington has, there will never be a need to score more than 30 points per game. And against Daniel Jones, the situation gets even less difficult for any NFL defense.

This should be a low-scoring game, but the home team will prevail on this one.

