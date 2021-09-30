NFL Games Today: TV Schedule, channel, time & live stream - September 30th

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season starts off with Thursday Night Football. The Cincinnati Bengals are 2-1 and will host the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. These two teams met in 2020 with Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon getting the victory for Cincinnati. QB Trevor Lawrence is still seeking his first win in the NFL, but it won't be an easy feat on Thursday night.

Thursday Night Football in 2021 has had some competitive games thus far. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their Super Bowl reign with a last-minute win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Washington Football Team and New York Giants are two underwhelming teams this season, but they put on quite a show on Thursday night back in Week 2. Washington pulled off the 30-29 win with QB Taylor Heinicke stealing the show.

Not every Thursday night game is a winner, such as Week 3 between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Still, it was nice to see QB Sam Darnold lead the Carolina Panthers to a 3-0 record.

Joe Burrow versus Trevor Lawrence is a highly anticipated rematch from their college days when the LSU Tigers took on the Clemson Tigers in the national championship game in 2020. Burrow got the win 42-25 in an undefeated season. Burrow and Lawrence meet for a rematch and Burrow has the advantage once again. Who comes out on top in Round 2?

NFL Week 4 Schedule - September 30th, 2021

Game: Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals

TV Channel and time: NFL Network 8:20 PM EST

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Mike Pereira, Erin Andrews, Kristina Pink

Streaming Options for NFL Week 4 - September 30th

fuboTV: Seven-day Free Trial including access to games and NFL Network programs like Good Morning Football and NFL Total Access.

YouTube TV: Free Trial Period Available and you can watch NFL Network with YouTube TV.

Thursday Night Football's deal limits the streaming options for fans without cable or the NFL Network. Unless you have access to the NFL Network, you won't be able to stream Thursday Night Football for Week 4.

