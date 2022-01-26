"The more Tom talks the more I lean towards I believe he's done" - NFL Hall of Famer believes Tom Brady will retire

Since Tom Brady was eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday, rumors of his retirement have circulated more than at any point in his career. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's future is as uncertain as it has been in his 22-year career.

While the NFL waits on Brady's decision, analysts and former players have given their take on what Brady will do. NFL Hall of Famer Cris Carter gave his take on Good Morning Football Wednesday.

Carter believes Brady will retire and that the more he talks about it, the likelier it is he does it.

“Tom is trying to be as honest as he can. And there's a lot of extenuating circumstances outside of football. But the honeymoon in Tampa Bay, going there after leaving New England, which we never thought would happen and doing what they did in the first year. To me, it's a great final chapter. He's healthy. What else can he accomplish in the game? I don't see him playing for another team. So the more Tom talks, the more I would lean towards I believe he's done.”

Carter made excellent points throughout his take. Most quarterbacks retire from the NFL due to their bodies not holding up or after having a bad season.

Brady is healthy, had a storybook Super Bowl victory last year and could walk away now happy.

Tom Brady's retirement would send shockwaves through the NFL

Tom Brady's retirement would be one of the most interesting storylines in NFL history. Brady will inevitably retire someday, and when he does, the fallout across the league will be massive.

Since entering the NFL 22 years ago, Brady has cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. His seven Super Bowl rings will be incredibly challenging for any other player to match.

Tom Brady's legacy has only been solidified over the past handful of seasons since he's turned 40. In his most recent season at 44-years-old, Brady outdid himself and had arguably the most outstanding season of his career.

Brady could walk away now and have many ventures outside of football to build his future around. He has a family who is growing up and getting older. His "TB12" brand is highly successful, and he's begun entering the world of NFT's.

Ultimately, whether Tom Brady retires or not is up to him and his family. One thing that's guaranteed is that the NFL won't be the same without him if he does walk away from the NFL this offseason.

