NFL Halloween costumes grades 2023: 5 worst outfits feat. Cowboys' Micah Parsons’ bizarre lion attire and more

Halloween in 2023 saw some of our favorite NFL stars, from Micah Parsons to Allen Lazard, don some interesting uniforms to celebrate the occasion. We liked some of them a lot, some not so much.

Some of the Halloween costumes were belters. Joe Burrow wearing an alien mask, Myles Garrett as Jeepers Creepers and others really tingled our senses. There was everyone dressed from superheroes to supervillains and it really captured the spirit of Halloween.

But we thought some of our best players did not quite land their outfits off the field as well as they do on it. Here are our choices, based on our opinion alone, of which costumes could have been a bit better.

#5 - George Kittle as Spider-Man

Don't get us wrong. We love George Kittle and we love Spider-Man. But some of us just like Spider-Man the way it was: the classic costume like the classic sketch. And as good as the San Francisco 49ers' tight end's outfit was, we liked the simplicity of Kyler Gordon's get-up better. This makes the list as it suffered in comparison to another one.

#4 - Cordarrelle Patterson as The Joker

The Joker is an iconic villain and we loved Cordarrelle Patterson rocking it. In fact, we loved it so much, we featured it among the best as well. But just as with our previous output, there is a comparison to be made here.

Quincy Williams turned up with face paint on, which one assumes he had to hastily remove to play in the game. Patterson just rocked a mask. In that regard, seeing how much better the character could have been played, this entry finds its place on this ranking. You may compare both below.

#3 - Allen Lazard in 2023 Halloween custom outfit

We will level with you here, folks! We did not know where to put Allen Lazard because we could not understand the costume. While some with a more philosophical bent amongst us might have found this the best outfit of them all, we are conflicted. We think that when there are so many other players who put in so much effort for their getup, the New York Jets receiver could have done more.

Even the player came out and confirmed that he saw his outfit more as something of a blank canvas on to which others could project their imaginations. We are just not sure we can, though.

#2 - Jordyn Brooks as The Fresh Prince

Jordyn Brooks went for the throwback vibe. He rocked a boom box and bucket hat, paying homage to the 1990s and "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." However, there is only one problem. He was born in 1997 and did not grow up in that decade.

Now, there is hardly anything wrong for us to pay tribute to a generation that we were born in, even if that might not have been when we grew up. But given that many of the people who grew up in that era have trouble getting out of bed, never mind playing in the NFL, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks player could not have chosen something more recent. To be fair, a bit of jealousy might have colored our opnion here!

#1 - Micah Parsons as a Lion

Top of our list is Micah Parsons as a lion. There are couple of issues with it. It did not require the effort of some of the best costumes, which meant that it could not finish amongst the best. But it looked like something that was hastily put together.

But even then, our biggest complaint is not there. The Lions are a mascot of a different NFL team; namely the Detroit Lions. If Micah Parsons wanted to dress up as an animal, we are sure there were multiple other options that did not conflict with his allegiance to the Dallas Cowboys.

And there we have it, the worst of Halloween 2023's lot. If you agree with us, congratulations on your good taste, and if not, be sure to leave your comments below.