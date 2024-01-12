NFL head coaches interviews tracker: Full list of GMs, HCs, and other openings details

NFL Black Monday has come and gone; as fans would expect, with many head coaches, coordinators, general managers and key support staff now without jobs.

Ahead of NFL Wild Card weekend, a staggering eight franchises are looking for a new head coach, a record at this stage of the season. Here's a list of all the NFL head coach interviews and a closer look at the GMs and other openings for key positions:

NFL Head Coaches Interview Tracker

These are the NFL franchises searching for new head coaches after parting ways with their incumbents after a less-than-ideal 2023 season. Kindly note that the NFL head coach interview candidates lists are culled from CBS Sports:

#1. New England Patriots

It's official: Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have finalized their split. Hence, for the first time in 24 years, the Patriots are in the market for a head coach. It'll be an arduous task to fill Belichick's boots, and the coaching search in Foxborough will be interesting.

#2. Seattle Seahawks

In a left-field move, the Seattle Seahawks have relieved their legendary HC Pete Carroll of his job as head coach and moved him upstairs to an advisory role. Carroll ends his Seattle tenure as the team's most successful head coach with a record of 137-89-1 over 14 seasons.

#3. Tennessee Titans

In another shocking move, the Tennessee Titans fired former NFL Coach of the Year Mike Vrabel after six years at Tennessee. The New England Patriots legend coached the team to back-to-back 6-11 seasons, so maybe the time had come for a change in Tennessee.

Vrabel's highlights in Tennessee include but aren't limited to winning back-to-back division titles in 2020 and 2021, reaching the AFC title game in 2019, and compiling a 54-45 overall record with the franchise.

The Titans have requested to interview:

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Antonio Pierce, Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach

#4. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have severed ties with HC Arthur Smith after three losing seasons. The last straw was likely the team's season-ending defeat to New Orleans Saints. Following the game, Smith's position became untenable, and he was fired shortly after.

#5. Carolina Panthers

Former head coach Matt Rhule lasted less than a season in Carolina, and special teams coach Chris Tabor was promoted to the interim.

Now that the season has ended, David Tepper and Co. are in a prime position to sign their head coach for the present and future.

The Panthers have requested to interview:

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Bobby Slowik, Houston Texans offensive coordinator

Brian Callahan, Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator

Brian Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Dave Canales, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

Frank Smith, Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

#6. Las Vegas Raiders

Following the completion of the season, the Raiders can finally search for Josh McDaniels' replacement. The former New England Patriots assistant coach lasted two years in Las Vegas, compiling a 9-16 record. Raiders owner Mark Davis pulled the plug on Halloween Day and employed Antonio Pierce as an interim head coach. It remains to be seen whether Pierce is elevated to the main role.

#7. Los Angeles Chargers

In mid-December, the Los Angeles Chargers pulled a plug in the Brandon Staley coaching experience. Staley accumulated a 24-25 record and never won over the Chargers fanbase. The team will be looking for a replacement with a much different skillset to lead the team to sustainable playoff success.

The Chargers have requested to interview:

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Giff Smith, Los Angeles Chargers interim head coach

Kellen Moore, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator

Patrick Graham, Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator

Steve Wilks, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

#8. Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera has been fired after a 26-40-1 record in Washington. It is likely the first step of a season overhaul in Washington led by Josh Harris.

The Commanders have requested to interview:

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator

Anthony Weaver, Baltimore Ravens associate head coach, and defensive line coach

Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Dan Quinn, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator

Mike Macdonald, Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator

Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator

NFL general managers and head of football operations interview tracker

Here's a look at the NFL's general manager and head of football operations vacancies. Kindly note that the NFL GM and head of football operations interview candidates lists are culled from CBS Sports:

#1. New England Patriots, general manager

Bill Belichick served as the Patriots head coach and general manager. With his departure, the franchise is also looking for a general manager to lead it in a transitional period.

#2. Las Vegas Raiders, general manager

The Raiders fired Dave Ziegler after a disappointing two-season spell as the team's GM. Champ Kelly is serving as the interim general manager, pending hiring a new person for the full-time role.

The Raiders have requested to interview:

Ed Dodds, Indianapolis Colts assistant GM

Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel

Tom Telesco, former Los Angeles Chargers general manager

Trey Brown, Cincinnati Bengals senior personnel executive

#3. Carolina Panthers, general manager

The Panthers fired general manager Scott Fitterer on Monday, two months after sacking Frank Reich as head coach.

The Panthers have requested to interview:

Alec Halaby, Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager

Brandon Brown, New York Giants assistant general manager

Brandt Tilis, Kansas City Chiefs vice president of football operations

Champ Kelly, Las Vegas Raiders interim general manager

Dan Morgan, Carolina Panthers assistant general manager

Ed Dodds, Indianapolis Colts assistant general manager

Khai Harley, New Orleans Saints vice president of football administration

Mike Disner, Lions COO

Mike Greenberg, Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant general manager

Nick Matteo, Baltimore Ravens vice president of football administration

#4. Los Angeles Chargers, general manager

The Chargers have moved on from former GM Tom Telesco, who had served in the role for nearly 11 seasons. Telesco will be a name to look out for in the general manager search around the league due to his experience:

The Chargers have requested to interview:

Brandon Brown, New York Giants assistant general manager

Ian Cunningham, Chicago Bears assistant general manager

Jeff Ireland, New Orleans Saints vice president and assistant general manager for college personnel

JoJo Wooden, Los Angeles Chargers interim general manager

Terrance Gray, Buffalo Bills director of player personnel

#5. Washington Commanders, head of football operations

Washington is in search of a new head of football operations.

The Commanders have requested to interview:

Adam Peters, San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager

Ian Cunningham, Chicago Bears assistant general manager