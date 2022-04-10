"I reacted carelessly" - NFL HOFer issues apology for insensitive Dwayne Haskins take

NFL Hall of Fame executive Gil Brandt found himself in hot water yesterday for his insensitive comments about the death of former Pittsburgh Steelers and Washington Commanders quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Yesterday morning around 6:30 a.m., Haskins was killed as he was hit by a dump truck while trying to walk across the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Broward County, Florida.

After learning of his death, here is what Brandt had to say when speaking on Sirius XM NFL Radio:

"I hate it anytime anybody is killed or anybody dies. But he was a guy that was living to be dead. They told him don't, under any circumstances, leave school early. You just don't have the work habits. You don't have this, you don't have that. What did he do? He left school early."

The comments from the Hall of Famer drew immediate ire from NFL players and pundits alike. The mounting pressure caused Brandt to release the following retraction and apology:

"This morning while learning of Dwayne Haskins’ passing, I reacted carelessly and insensitively on a radio interview. I want to apologize to Mr. Haskins’ family and anyone who heard my poor choice of words. I truly apologize. My heart goes out to his family at this difficult time."

Several NFL players paid their respects to a young man who was befallen at the age of 24. Haskins would have been 25 on May 3.

Steelers receiver Chase Claypoo also had warm words for his friend.

How long was former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the NFL?

Former quarterback Dwayne Haskins was drafted by the Washington Commanders franchise in the first-round of the 2019 Draft after an illustrious 2018 season in college with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

During that 2018 season with OSU, Haskins earned the single-season passing and touchdown record for the Big Ten by throwing for 50 touchdowns and over 4,000 passing yards.

He was named the MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting that same season.

Haskins played for the Washington franchise from 2019-2020 and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in January 2021. He was the backup for Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Haskins was coming into his own at the position as he had the chance to shadow a legend in Roethlisberger last season.

Haskins is survived by his wife and several loving family and friends. RIP to Dwayne Haskins, Jr.

