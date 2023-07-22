NFL Immaculate Grid answers for July 22: Which Cowboys star also played for Steelers?

On today's episode of Immaculate Grid, we will be looking at NFL players that played for both the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys and Steelers are two of the most successful franchises in NFL history. Both teams have incredible legacies, and here we will be highlighting three notable players that appeared for both franchises.

Ryan Switzer is a former wide receiver and punt returner. The Dallas Cowboys selected the North Carolina alum with the 133rd overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. He spent his rookie season with the Cowboys, his second season with the Oakland Raiders, his third and fourth with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his final two seasons with the Cleveland Browns.

Switzer never did translate his high school and college talent to the NFL, and he flattered to deceive during his spell in the league. He retired from the NFL on July 18, 2022. He is currently serving as the wide receivers coach for Tulsa University.

NFL Immaculate Grid: Other Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers players

Buddy Dial is arguably the most famous player ever to play for both the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dial was a second-round pick in the 1959 NFL draft out of Rice University. The New York Giants selected him as the team's new slot receiver. However, he was waived before the start of the season on September 22, 1959.

He wasn't without a team for too long, as he was claimed off waivers by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dial became a legend in Pittsburgh thanks to his partnership with quarterback Bobby Lane. He was a member of the Steelers for four years and left the team as its all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, touchdown receptions, single-season touchdown receptions, and more.

He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection as well. Dial ended his NFL career as a Cowboy, playing for America's team from 1964 till his retirement in 1968. He finished his NFL career with 261 receptions for 5,436 yards, a 20.8-yard average (second in league history), 44 touchdowns, and four carries for 14 yards. He is an inductee in the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor. Dial is a smart OG choice for a Steelers and Cowboys Immaculate Grid quiz.

James Washington is the only player on our list playing in the NFL today. Washington was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers 60th overall in the stacked 2018 NFL draft. He was a member of the Steelers from 2018 to 2021, serving as a rotational piece for the franchise. The Steelers released him at the end of the 2021 NFL season.

On March 18, 2022, America's team snapped up Washington, signing a one-year deal in Dallas. Unfortunately, during training camp, he suffered a fractured fifth metatarsal. He didn't play a single game for Dallas and was released on January 4, 2023. He is yet to appear in the NFL since.

Washington recently signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints; fingers crossed it goes well for him.

