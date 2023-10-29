NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Chargers vs Bears on SNF in Week 8?

Sunday Night Football will see the Chicago Bears face off with the Los Angeles Chargers. They both have some substantial injuries that they have been plagued with. For fantasy, betting and other purposes, it's important to know who's in and who's out ahead of the final game on the schedule today. Here are the official injury reports for both teams.

Chargers vs. Bears injury report

The Chicago Bears have a variety of injuries to deal with this week:

Jaquan Brisker, S, Illness (OUT)

Nate Davis, OL, Ankle (OUT)

Justin Fields, QB, Hand (OUT)

Terrell Smith, DB, Illness (OUT)

Furthermore, other players are dealing with maladies but have not been ruled out yet. Safety Eddie Jackson is questionable with a foot injury. Dan Feeney is also questionable with a knee injury.

Eddie Jackson is Questionable tonight

On the Los Angeles Chargers side, they currently have no inactives. Several players, like Rashawn Slater, Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen, have injuries but are not even questionable.

The following players are questionable and their status will be monitored throughout the day:

Gerald Everett, TE, Hip

Alohi Gilman, S, Heel

Jalen Guyton, WR, Knee (was on IR)

Deane Leonard, CB, Hamstring

Otito Ogbonnia, LB, Groin (was on IR)

Josh Palmer, WR, Knee

Everyone else on the injury report is expected to play tonight for Sunday Night Football.

Who should you start today?

Keenan Allen has been one of the best wide receivers in fantasy football, and he gets a matchup with the porous Bears' secondary. That makes Justin Herbert and Josh Palmer (if he's not ruled out) good starts as well. Austin Ekeler is a safe choice as well.

On the Bears side, it's a little bit tougher for fantasy purposes. DJ Moore should be in your lineup even though Justin Fields is out again. He had a bunch of targets from Tyson Bagent.

The backfield is muddied. Roschon Johnson is the second-string and would be the starter returning from a concussion, but D'Onta Foreman had an incredible week last week. Until the roles are clear and the usage takes shape, it's best to avoid them both.