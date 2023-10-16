NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Cowboys vs Chargers on MNF in Week 6?

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for retribution when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers tonight on Monday Night Football. After the embarrassing 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas will want to show that it was an outlier and not a reflection of who they are.

The Chargers are coming off the bye, so they will be well rested for this one. Additionally, with former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in L.A, it just adds another layer to what is promising to be a heated encounter.

But who will be taking their place on the field tonight? Let's find out.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Inactives tonight for Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Neck/Concussion (OUT)

CB C.J. Goodwin (Pectoral)

The linebacker is the only confirmed out for the game, but there are still a couple of question marks over others.

Chuma Edoga, G, Illness (Questionable)

(OUT)Juanyeh Thomas, DB, Hamstring (Doubtful)

The Cowboys did have a long list on their injury report midweek, but most were veteran rest days, and most are expected to take part, with Tony Pollard and his shoulder injury the only uncertain one, but it's expected he will play.

Now for the Chargers.

Alohi Gilman, S, Heel (Doubtful)

Deane Leonard, CB, Hamstring (Doubtful)

Donald Parham (Doubtful)

Josh Palmer (Questionable)

LB Joey Bosa (Toe)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (Wrist)

WR Joshua Palmer (Groin)

DL Nick Williams (Back)

Others in pass rusher Joey Bosa who was dealing with a toe injury and defensive tackle Nick Williams who were both listed as questionable are expected to take their place in the team. Running back Austin Ekeler is good to go, while Josh Palmer was a late addition to the injury report.

Who should you start today?

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals

After what was dished up last week, we imagine that Dan Quinn's defense will come out breathing fire to show that what was put on film was an outlier.

Against a Chargers offense that can pass all over the field, the likes of Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, and others will need to be ready for the barrage they are about to face.

The Chargers defense has given up a lot of passing yards through the first five weeks. So Dak Prescott and his receivers in CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks could see some inflated stats.

But for many, this game is about the Cowboys' defense. Calling themselves the DoomsDay defense, they need to play like it tonight against an offense that can pick up big chunk yards at will.