NFL Inactives tonight: Who is out for Cowboys vs. Eagles on SNF in Week 14?

The Dallas Cowboys will lock horns with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 10, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboys are second in the NFC East with a 9-3 record and are on a four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Eagles are leading the NFC East with a 10-2 record heading into Week 14, having lost their last game 42-19 against the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL Inactives for Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14

Dallas Cowboys OT Matt Waletzko

Which player is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys?

Matt Waletzko (Offensive Tackle)

The Dallas Cowboys will be without Matt Waletzko when they host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14. The offensive tackle has been dealing with a shoulder injury.

In-form quarterback Dak Prescott will lead the offense for Dallas this weekend.

Which players are inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles have not listed any inactive players for Week 14. However, wideout Julio Jones was limited in practice on Friday and has not been given a matchday status yet.

The Eagles will start with superstar quarterback Jalen Hurts this weekend.

How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles? TV schedule and live stream details for the NFL Week 14 game

The Week 14 NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles will be played on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 8:20 p.m. ET. The match will air live on NBC.

Fans without cable access can stream the game on Fubo TV and Peacock. Here's all you need to know about the Cowboys-Eagles game:

Game : Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles When : Sunday, Dec. 10

: Sunday, Dec. 10 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET Where : AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Channel : NBC

: NBC Live stream: FuboTV and Peacock

Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will be in the booth as the announcers for the Cowboys-Eagles SNF game on NBC. Melissa Stark will be providing updates from the sidelines.