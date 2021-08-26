NFL injury list: 5 players who are out for the 2021-22 season

Injuries can make or break a team's season in the NFL. Football is a violent sport and there's no way for players to get through a season unscathed, not even the biggest stars.

Injuries can be morale-deflating, but nothing is more devastating than a player missing an entire season due to an injury they suffered in training camp or a preseason game. An athlete's worst fear is being unable to take the field after working hard during the offseason.

Unfortunately, a few players have already suffered season-ending injuries over the past month and won't even be able to suit up for Week 1.

Five players who suffered injuries and won't play in the 2021-22 season

#1 - Carl Lawson, EDGE, New York Jets

Carl Lawson's injury is a brutal blow to the New York Jets. He was the team's prized free-agent acquisition this offseason and impressed everyone during training camp.

Lawson is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and would have improved the Jets' defense tremendously this season. Now Jets fans will have to wait another year to see their superstar pass rusher in action.

#2 - Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Cam Akers was primed to be the Los Angeles Rams' lead back in 2021. Last year, he had a promising rookie season and was set to blossom in Sean McVay's offense until he ruptured his Achilles during a July practice.

McVay's potent offense is expected to be better than ever this year, primarily due to the acquisition of quarterback Matthew Stafford. Akers would have been the perfect player to open the passing game out of the backfield but now we'll have to wait until 2022 to see him on the field.

#3 - Jacob Phillips, LB, Cleveland Browns

Jacob Phillips would have formed a stellar linebacker duo with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah at the heart of the Cleveland Browns' defense, but a biceps injury will keep him out of 2021.

Phillips started three games in his rookie season last year and reports from training camp suggested he was primed to have a breakthrough campaign in 2021. He will now have to wait another year for an opportunity to grab a starting spot.

#4 - Devin Funchess, WR, Green Bay Packers

Devin Funchess hasn't played in the NFL in almost two years but was slated to compete for the WR2 job in Green Bay and start opposite Davante Adams. But now, he won't even have a chance to impress on the field.

Packers have placed Devin Funchess on IR, ending his season. Funchess hasn’t taken a regular season snap since September 2019.



It’ll be September 2022 before he gets a chance again. Devastating. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) August 25, 2021

Funchess signed with the Packers during the 2020 offseason, but opted out last year due to COVID-19 concerns. He returned on a cheaper deal for 2021. The Packers are struggling to keep Aaron Rodgers happy and losing talent as Funchess will only compound the team's issues.

#5 - Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

On Monday, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne exited the field after just three snaps in the team's loss against the New Orleans Saints.

The team and its fans were hopeful it was nothing more than a strain, but their worst fears were confirmed as Etienne's injury will see him miss the entire 2021 season.

Urban Meyer says Travis Etienne's injury was like a "shot to the jaw." Says Etienne was making plays in practice. They're still working through how to fill his absence — John Shipley (@_John_Shipley) August 25, 2021

While the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't short of good options at running back, Etienne was poised to play a significant role not only as a runner but as a pass-catcher as well. His injury is a substantial blow to the Jaguars.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar