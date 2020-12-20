For the first time in his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will miss a game due to an injury.

Elliott has been ruled out of the Cowboys' Week 15 game against the San Francisco 49ers with a bruised calf. He suffered the injury in Dallas' loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week. Elliott was listed as questionable throughout this week and limited in practice.

On Sunday morning, the Cowboys confirmed Elliott would not play against the 49ers.

Rough 2020 NFL season for Ezekiel Elliott

This season has been rough for Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two-time NFL rushing leader has gained 832 yards on 211 carries this season for the Cowboys. He has five rushing touchdowns, but those five rushing touchdowns are cancelled out by the career high five fumbles that he has lost this season.

Ezekiel Elliott has only rushed for over 100 yards in a game one time this season. He has not rushed for a touchdown since Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season against the New York Giants. The Cowboys have not had the offensive line support this season to help Elliott, but a running back as talented as Elliott should be able to make his own plays.

How missing Ezekiel Elliott impacts the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott are entering unfamiliar waters on Sunday. Elliott has not missed a start due to an injury since being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. When Zeke plays a full NFL Schedule he has never had less than 1,357 rushing yards.

Before being ruled out with the calf injury, Elliott was in danger of not cracking the 1,000-yard barrier this season. Only once before in his career has he failed to run for at least 1,000 yards -- in the 2017 season when he missed five games due to suspension and finished with 983 yards in 10 games.

The Dallas Cowboys are still in the hunt for the NFC East division title, but they cannot afford another loss this season. Zeke has not had the best season, but the Dallas Cowboys rushing game is not the same without him. A loss in Week 15 to the San Francisco 49ers could put the final nail in the coffin for the Cowboys 2020 NFL Season.

The loss would not only put the final nail in the coffin, but could make the decision to shut down Zeke for the rest of the year.