NFL injury report: 5 notable injuries from Week 13 ft. Joe Burrow, Trenton Cannon, and others

Injuries are the worst part about the NFL, and they are something that teams and fans alike have to get used to. The game of football is one of the most physical sports on the planet, and no matter how well players prepare their bodies, injuries are inevitable.

Injuries usually scale from serious to week-to-week designations depending on their severity. Unfortunately, this week, two players suffered severe injuries.

Here are five notable injuries from Week 13.

Which injuries are the worst from Week 13?

#5 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow appeared to have injured his finger in the first quarter of yesterday's clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the injury, Burrow was shown on the sideline screaming in pain.

Joe Burrow is fighting through a pinky injury 😬 https://t.co/SUvm1SOmvH

Further reports indicated that he had only dislocated his finger, and it was likely popped back into place by himself or trainers on the sidelines. That is likely why he was screaming, as anyone can imagine how painful that is to go through. Burrow should be fine for Week 14, albeit with some soreness to his finger.

#4 - Adam Thielen

On top of the Minnesota Vikings losing to the winless Detroit Lions, they also happened to lose Adam Thielen to an ankle injury early on in their game on Sunday. This is terrible news for the Vikings, as they are attempting to secure a wild-card spot in the NFC.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain, source said. More tests coming to determine the extent of the injury, but tough turnaround on short week for Thursday night against Pittsburgh. #Vikings WR Adam Thielen suffered a high ankle sprain, source said. More tests coming to determine the extent of the injury, but tough turnaround on short week for Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

Further injury reports indicated that Thielen suffered a high-ankle sprain that is only considered to be Grade 1. Although that is good news, Thielen will still have to recover for 2-3 weeks as ankle injuries can turn out much worse for players who return to the game too soon.

