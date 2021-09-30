Will Joe Mixon play against the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight?

Joe Mixon's been a secret weapon for fantasy gurus since he was drafted in 2017. Many naturally assume that since Mixon is with the Bengals, who have only had one season without double-digit losses since 2017, he is not worth keeping an eye on.

Au contraire! He's a massive producer and a key component of the offense. Without Mixon, the Bengals' offense would be in trouble.

Will Joe Mixon play in Week 4?

Joe Mixon is a full go for Thursday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One season after a leg shin bruise and a subsequent pedal foot sprain ended his season, according to Draft Sharks, Mixon has been clean through three games. With his availability now solidified, what does Mixon need to do in the game?

First and foremost, the Bengals need to win as rising tides lift all ships. Secondly, Mixon will be hoping to win the game on his own.

Mixon has been explosive through the first three games. So far, he has 67 rushes for 286 yards and a touchdown to show for his efforts. To keep the train going, Mixon will be aiming to get at least 100 yards and a touchdown in Week 4.

Essentially, he will be hoping to replicate his showing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 when he rushed 29 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. While Mixon has been productive in the weeks since the September 12 game against the Vikings, the peaks have not been as high.

Against the Bears in Week 2, Mixon rushed 20 times for 69 yards. Against the Steelers the next week, Mixon's play elevated but still did not eclipse his production against the Vikings. He earned 90 yards and 18 carries in the game.

For Mixon, a game in which he earns more than his production in the game against the Vikings would be ideal.

It would continue the upward trend on his game log and, considering the game is in primetime, it would build his popularity throughout the league.

The Jaguars currently have the 17th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, so he has a shot at a new season-high in this game. The Vikings are ranked 21st in rushing defense, which means Mixon is in range to set a new high with just one more broken tackle.

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Jacksonville Jaguars tonight at 8:20 PM EST on NFL Network.

