Will Josh Jacobs play in Week 9 against the New York Giants?

Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders have been on a roller coaster in 2021. From a hot start to losing their head coach, to losing their top receiver, to somehow maintaining their lead in the division, the Raiders have seen it all.

Josh Jacobs has had a tough 2021 season as well. He's been riddled with injuries but has also had a few decent showings. Will the running back be ready for another one this weekend against the New York Giants? For the Raiders to stay ahead of the competition, they will need to do so.

Will Josh Jacobs play this weekend against the New York Giants?

According to CBS Sports, Josh Jacobs is no longer on the injury report and is expected to play. For a team that just lost their top wide receiver, the news is much needed. Without Henry Ruggs III, it will be up to the rest of the team, including Josh Jacobs, to pick up the slack.

Raider Cody @RaiderCody Seems to be a random hot topic today so I’ll just say: keep Josh Jacobs. I really like him. Seems to be a random hot topic today so I’ll just say: keep Josh Jacobs. I really like him.

Without Ruggs, the Raiders will be forced to return to their running attack in a bigger way than they have this season. Without Ruggs and basically only Darren Waller in position to reliably catch passes, it will be up to Josh Jacobs to move the ball. Essentially, without Ruggs to help split the defense, Darren Waller will be mugged by the secondary.

Tashan Reed @tashanreed John Simpson and Josh Jacobs are at practice today for the #Raiders after leaving the Eagles win due to injury. John Simpson and Josh Jacobs are at practice today for the #Raiders after leaving the Eagles win due to injury.

If Josh Jacobs can step up and keep the defense honest, they will still be forced to make a choice. If they elect to stop the run by blanketing the line of scrimmage, it will give Waller an easier chance to get open. If they elect to cover Darren Waller, they could be opening themselves up to be gashed up the middle.

Without Jacobs, any hope of this dynamic will be dashed. If Jacobs can perform well enough to keep the defense honest, the Raiders will still be able to move the ball. Of course, it wouldn't be at the same pace as earlier this season, but it would be servicable.

Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders

ALSO READ Article Continues below

To win the AFC West, the Raiders will need to be able to continue to move the ball. Between the Chiefs' 4th-ranked offense, the Chargers' 12th-ranked offense, and the Broncos' 21st-ranked offense, the Raiders cannot afford to sit on their laurels. They may be the 9th-ranked offense at the moment, but without Jacobs to step up, the Raiders' offense could hit a wall and fall into the bottom-ten with ease.

Edited by Henno van Deventer