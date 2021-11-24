Will Kareem Hunt play in Week 12? Latest on Browns RB's status

Kareem Hunt has been banged up seemingly forever. Hunt has been close to returning for the last few weeks, but his return has repeatedly fallen through. However, the running back is getting some great news and another step closer to returning. Will he be able to make Sunday Night Football's game?

Will Kareem Hunt play in Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens?

According to Adam Schefter, Kareem Hunt was given the designation to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. According to Draft Kings Nation, Hunt believes he will be able to play in Sunday Night Football's massively important game against the Ravens.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns designated RB Kareem Hunt and OT Jack Conklin to return. Browns designated RB Kareem Hunt and OT Jack Conklin to return.

That said, he still needs to jump through the hoops necessary to prove he is ready to play, but he is trending in the right direction. If he can play, the Browns' backfield will be at full strength for the first time in a number of weeks. Between Kareem Hunt's calf injury and Nick Chubb's illness coupled with his own injury, the Browns' backfield has been a clinic for half of the season.

If Hunt clears the tests and suits up for Sunday Night Football, it will be interesting to see what action he gets. Saquon Barkley, who has been in a similar situation, jumped into the lineup on Monday Night Football and saw a, somewhat, normal number of carries. Therefore, Hunt could see a normal number of carries in this game.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Browns have officially designated RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT Jack Conklin (elbow) to return from IR. Their window is open and both could face the #Ravens The #Browns have officially designated RB Kareem Hunt (calf) and OT Jack Conklin (elbow) to return from IR. Their window is open and both could face the #Ravens.

On the other hand, as a backup to Nick Chubb, the coaches may elect to take it slow with Hunt. That said, with the Browns facing the Baltimore Ravens in what could be a consquential game to lose, they could be forced to pull out all the stops and roll the dice on Hunt. This narrative seems to hold the most water, and as such, fantasy owners should, at least, throw Hunt in as a flex if he plays.

The Browns aren't out of the woods with their injuries, but the team is as healthy as it's been in well over a month. Hunt's return signals a team that is rounding a corner with injuries and offers a glint of hope for a team that barely defeated the winless Lions playing with a backup quarterback over the weekend.

If the Browns can win on Sunday Night Football, the division race becomes wide open. However, if they fall to what would be the 8-3 Ravens, it could put their hopes of winning the division on life support with a 6-6 record with only five games remaining.

That said, the Browns face the Ravens in their very next game after the bye, but by then, it may be too late. In other words, the Browns play the Ravens in back-to-back games, but the first one sets the tone for the second. If they can't win the first, the second one two weeks later may be too little too late.

