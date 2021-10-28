Is Kyler Murray playing tonight vs Packers in Week 8?

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals lost a massive piece in their defense when news broke that J.J. Watt will likely miss the rest of the season due to an injury sustained in Sunday's game.

With arguably the biggest star on defense now out, the Cardinals must now look to replace his productivity on the field with leadership off of it. To make matters worse, the Cardinals opened the week with Kyler Murray on the injury report.

Will the Cardinals' quarterback be able to play against the Packers? Here's a look at what we know.

Will Kyler Murray play tonight?

Kyler Murray is no longer present on the Cardinals' injury report, according to CBS Sports. As such, Kyler Murray is fully expected to play.

The quarterback should be on the field for all four quarters, barring a massive blowout or injury. That said, the Cardinals are not fully out of the woods on the injury front.

Between the Broncos-Browns game and tonight's Cardinals-Packers game, Thursday Night Football has recently been permeated with injured teams limping into the contest.

The Cardinals face the possibility of being without All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and guard Max Garcia for the game.

Garcia and Hopkins are questionable after not practicing on Wednesday. Hopkins has a hamstring injury and Garcia has an Achilles injury.

Needless to say, a compromised offensive lineman and top wide receiver are not good for the Cardinals. However, the Packers may have it worse.

While Hopkins still has a great shot at playing, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard will miss the game due to Covid-19.

Top cornerback Jaire Alexander was expected to return in Week 8, but in a short week, he may miss the cut.

Starting tackle David Bakhtiari is also slated to return in Week 8, but his availability is unclear.

Even without these pieces, Aaron Rodgers is fully capable of putting up points in bunches. He will look to lean on tight end Robert Tonyan and fellow Packers receiver Randall Cobb for key possessions.

The Packers may also benefit from the possible return of Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who has been out since Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

The Kyler Murray-led Cardinals are the favorites in tonight's matchup, which is reminiscent of the Carson Palmer-Aaron Rodgers showdowns of the mid 2010s.

