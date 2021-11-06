Will Melvin Ingram play in Week 9 against Green Bay Packers? 

Melvin Ingram is the newest addition to the Kansas City Chiefs. He was brought on board as part of a last-ditch effort to boost the 28th-ranked defense and to give the Chiefs some help if the offense doesn't fix itself. For the Chiefs to make a move in the AFC West, they will need a boost somewhere. Chiefs fans are hoping that Ingram's impact is immediate. Will he play this weekend against the Packers?

Will Melvin Ingram play against the Packers?

According to CBS Sports, Ingram has fully recovered from the injury sustained with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Physically, he is ready to play. However, after a short week and having just arrived in Kansas City, Ingram's status with the playbook is his biggest obstacle. Will he be able to learn enough of the playbook to play on Sunday?

Colin Dunlap @colin_dunlap So Melvin Ingram is playing the exact amount of time the Steelers told Melvin Ingram that Melvin Ingram would play and Melvin Ingram is now pissed about it.

Of course, no one is expecting Melvin Ingram to suddenly download the entire playbook into his mind and play the full game against the Packers. However, if he can learn a sizable chunk of the playbook, he may see the field in a limited fashion.

It is likely he will be used in a package this weekend if he sees the field. As time continues over subsequent weeks, the ex-Charger will likely continue to see more time.

The Chiefs want to see him on the field as soon as possible. According to ESPN, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnolo said there was "a chance" earlier this week when fielding questions. This means Ingram's odds of playing likely hover around 50 percent. Even if he doe play, his involvement will be limited.

Basically, if the pass rusher makes any impact on a short week with a new playbook and limited snaps, it will be impressive.

Melvin Ingram is 32 years old and has one sack so far this season. He is currently earning a 73.6 PFF grade and has six solo tackles. The Steelers simply didn't have room for him. Now with the Chiefs, Ingram is expected to eventually see plenty of snaps.

2019 was Ingram's most recent great season. He earned eight sacks and a 74.7 PFF grade. The Chiefs are hoping to get a 2019 version of Ingram. If they end up seeing a vintage Ingram, they can expect their defense to see four more sacks this season at a minimum. With Frank Clark and Melvin Ingram operating on the same defensive line, opposing offensive lines will have trouble deciding who to block.

The Chiefs are hoping this will give the defense a boost by forcing quarterbacks to throw the ball early. If they throw early, it gives the secondary a chance to pick the ball off. Will it work out as they envision?

