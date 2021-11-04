Is Zach Wilson playing tonight vs Colts in Week 9?

Zach Wilson versus Mike White is the newest development in the Jets' decades-long search for a quarterback. Coming off the heels of an upset against the Cincinnati Bengals, fans are wondering whether Wilson's injury will allow White to get another shot.

Here's a look at the state of the Jets' quarterback room as the team counts down to tonight's clash against the Indianapolis Colts.

Will Zach Wilson play tonight against the Colts?

According to CBS Sports, Zach Wilson's PCL injury in his knee will keep the quarterback out of the lineup for tonight's game against the Indianapolis Colts. But by Week 10, the quarterback is expected to be ready to play against the Buffalo Bills.

The implications of this game could alter the course of the Jets franchise. If Mike White repeats his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Jets will have to take a long look in the mirror.

At that point, Mike White will have earned more wins than Zach Wilson in two starts. Wilson had six starts and earned one win.

Shaq Lawson @Shaq_Lawson90 Mike white a real dawg. Mike white a real dawg.

The Jets' entire plan could be in jeopardy of a massive retooling if Mike White has a repeat performance. The Jets will have to choose between riding with White and hurting Wilson's development or actively ending a hot streak for the young quarterback.

The NFL is a win-now league, and with a win tonight, many fans fear the Jets will choose to win now over Wilson's development.

The Jets' situation is not unlike Case Keenum's breakout season in 2017. That year, Keenum came in and went on a run that went all the way to the NFC Championship.

Will the Jets open themselves up to the possibility or will they shut it down for the sake of Wilson?

Of course, to get to that point, the Jets have to win tonight against the Colts. Carson Wentz is coming off a late-game unraveling against the Tennessee Titans in which he threw two critical interceptions.

The Colts are a team down on their luck, and if Wentz starts Week 9 like he ended Week 8, the Jets have a shot at winning.

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts

The Jets were able to upset the Cincinnati Bengals. By that logic, they can defeat the Indianapolis Colts.

If they defeat the Colts under Mike White, Wilson's future becomes murky. Put simply, as far as mid-season Thursday Night Football games between two teams under .500 go, it doesn't get much better than this.

Edited by LeRon Haire