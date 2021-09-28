NFL Injury Roundup: 5 notable injuries from Week 3 

Injury news tends to send shivers down the spines of fans, teams and players, with the 2021 NFL season experiencing a rash of injuries early on. The hope is that most of these injuries will only be minor, as opposed to season-ending ones.

Week 3 had plenty of injury news that came from Sunday's games. Here are five notable injuries from Week 3.

Which Week 3 injury was the worst?

Josh Norman - San Francisco 49ers

You just can't argue against Josh Norman's toughness. The San Francisco 49ers cornerback went down with an apparent chest injury in Week 3. He was then sent to the hospital immediately after a report indicated he had been spitting up blood.

Thankfully, the injury seems a lot less scary than initially reported. Norman has two bruised lungs, tissue damage, and some internal bleeding. That doesn't necessarily sound minor, but Norman is hopeful of playing next week.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #49ers CB Josh Norman, who impressed in his short stint in SF, is dealing with two bruised lungs, along with tissue damage which may have caused some internal bleeding, sources say. Tests ongoing. Doctors will be cautious, but he’s in good spirits and hopes to play next week. #49ers CB Josh Norman, who impressed in his short stint in SF, is dealing with two bruised lungs, along with tissue damage which may have caused some internal bleeding, sources say. Tests ongoing. Doctors will be cautious, but he’s in good spirits and hopes to play next week.

Norman's injury doesn't seem too hindering if the CB is attempting to rejoin his team when they take on division rival the Seattle Seahawks.

A.J. Brown - Tennesee Titans

A.J. Brown went down during Sunday's game when the Tennessee Titans were facing the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown exiting the Titans offense is a huge hit, as he is often Ryan Tannehill's favorite target and one of the most productive wide receivers in the league.

Brown initially went down with a leg injury. Further reports indicate that he has suffered a strained hamstring and is now considered "week to week."

Quenton Nelson - Indianapolis Colts

More injury news from the Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans game came as starting guard for the Colts, Quenton Nelson, went down with an ankle injury.

Nelson is believed to have suffered a high ankle sprain, and all initial tests for extensive damage have come out negative.

Nelson will have more tests done in the coming days to determine the exact timetable for his return, but he could very well be placed on IR, missing a minimum of three weeks.

James White - New England Patriots

New England Patriots starting running back James White suffered a hip subluxation in Week 3. Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered this same injury earlier in the season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game, per me and @MikeGiardi . The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense. #Patriots RB James White suffered a subluxation of the hip during yesterday’s game, per me and @MikeGiardi. The injury knocks the key offensive player out indefinitely. He has been undergoing tests today, but an IR stint would make sense.

This is devastating news for the Patriots, considering White has been on the rise in their offense. The injury will see White sidelined for approximately 6-8 weeks.

Juju Smith-Schuster - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' go-to wide receiver went down on Sunday with an apparent rib injury. Further reports indicate that Juju Smith-Schuster suffered some bruised ribs and is considered day-to-day. All other tests have come back negative, which is great news as the Steelers will need all their offensive players back in shape to catch up in the AFC North.

