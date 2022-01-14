NFL insider provides insight as to why Texans HC David Culley was fired

The Houston Texans' firing of David Culley is a shocking development. The Texans roster was talent-deficient in comparison to the rest of the NFL.

Their quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was tangled in muddied legal waters all season. But the Texans exceeded expectations and played their hearts out for Culley.

The question of why the Texans gave Culley just one season has run rampant since Thursday. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport answered that question Friday on NFL Total Access.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From @NFLTotalAccess : The #Texans fired coach David Culley due to philosophical differences, sources say, mostly related to refusing to make changes on the offensive side of the ball.

David Culley fired due to philosophical differences with Texans

According to Rapoport, philosophical differences between David Culley and the Texans' ownership led to his firing. While other issues were at play, the Texans didn't feel he could make the necessary changes on offense to keep up with the NFL. Rapoport said,

"From what I understand, it was philosophical differences. In other words, the Houston Texans wanted David Culley to be open to making staff changes, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. Tim Kelly who was eventually fired with Culley, and the 32nd ranked offense, they wanted him to take a look at that, evaluate it and say changes need to be made. He did not want to do that. And there were other issues in-game issues, disciplinary issues, but from what I understand, the philosophical issues were probably as much as anything."

The Texans' offense struggled mightily without Watson under center. As Rapoport mentioned, their offense was the worst in the league in yards per game.

They finished third-worst in the league in points per game with 16.5.

Despite struggling throughout the season, the Texans showed signs of development with Davis Mills at quarterback. They almost beat the top-seeded Tennessee Titans in Week 18 and defeated them earlier in the season.

Mills spent the first half of the season getting his legs under him. He proceeded to show his talents that will make ownership second guess if he's earned the starting gig for 2022.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS No NFL QB had a higher QB Rating in the Red Zone this season than Davis Mills (116.8). No NFL QB had a higher QB Rating in the Red Zone this season than Davis Mills (116.8). https://t.co/yv9mYy7U7p

Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly was fired along with David Culley, giving the Texans a clean break. Now they must decide if their next coach is an offensive or defensive-minded coach.

Currently, New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is a leading candidate.

The Texans owe Culley guaranteed money for the next three seasons. Their decision to move on at such a sweeping pace was surprising. Whoever takes the job will hope ownership is more patient with them than they were with Culley.

