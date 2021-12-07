NFL Stats Leader 2021: Who has the most rushing yards heading into Week 14?

The rushing yards leaders for the 2021 NFL season continue to take shape as Week 14 approaches. One new running back has cracked into the top five for the first time this season, while the overall leader continues to run away with the crown.

Here are the players who currently have the most rushing yards.

NFL rushing yards leaders ahead of Week 14

#5 - Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team - 800 rushing yards

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson

Antonio Gibson has found his way into the top five in rushing yards for the first time this year. He is on a hot stretch right now, rushing for 294 yards combined over the last three games.

His solid contributions are a big reason why the Washington Football Team is on an active four-game winning streak entering Week 14.

Mark Bullock @MarkBullockNFL Great effort by Antonio Gibson here. DE doesn't get cracked inside and is left free to pursue. Gibson makes a strong cut back inside to make him miss and then picks up the 1st down Great effort by Antonio Gibson here. DE doesn't get cracked inside and is left free to pursue. Gibson makes a strong cut back inside to make him miss and then picks up the 1st down https://t.co/LpmzGkgZYR

#4 - Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns - 867 rushing yards

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has played a fewer number of games this season than any player in the top 20 in rushing yards. He is fourth-most this season due to his effective and powerful running style.

He breaks a ton of tackles and his 5.8 rushing yards per carry is the highest average in the NFL among all running backs.

