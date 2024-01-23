“You have to come to grips with death”: NFL legend Michael Strahan recalls terrifying ordeal of going to space with Jeff Bezos

Michael Strahan played out of this world with his tenaciousness on the field in his 15 NFL seasons. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer went out of this world in real life in December 2021. This is thanks to the aerospace manufacturer Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos.

In a recent interview with Tom Brady on his "Let's Go" podcast, Strahan described his experience in space and how death crept into his mind:

“Space was amazing. One of the most amazing things I've ever done. You have to come to grips with death.

"If something goes wrong, it makes you really appreciate life and see things from a different perspective and not just because you're getting ready to blast to space, but once you're there and you're looking down on the planet, you really realize how insignificant you are and how insignificant everything is.”

The co-anchor of "Good Morning America" and host of the game show "$100,000 Pyramid" made history with his trip to space. He became the first former NFL player who attended an HBCU and the second retired NFL football player to do so.

How much did Michael Strahan pay to go to space?

Michael Strahan made $75.3 million in his time in the league with a net worth of $65 million. When it came to going to space, the price was affordable as it cost him nothing.

Blue Origin said that Strahan and Laura Shepard Churchley, the daughter of the late astronaut Alan Shepard, were "honorary guests" on the 10-minute trip.

The six-person crew took off aboard one of the company's space tourism rocket ships named New Shepard. It launched from their facilities near the town of Van Horn, Texas. The location is where Bezos has a massive ranch.

After exiting the New Shepard, Michael Strahan talked about the experience:

"I wanna go back. You got to get that perspective. ... The Gs — it's not a facelift; it's a face drop. I know what I'm going to look like at 85."

At 6-foot-5, he became the tallest person in space.

The Hall of Famer racked up 141.5 sacks, the sixth-most in NFL history, in his 15 seasons, all with the New York Giants.