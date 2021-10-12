NFL MVP race: Has Justin Herbert leapfrogged Kyler Murray to become a new favorite?

Justin Herbert is a man on a mission and the NFL MVP race has begun to take shape with more than a quarter of the 2021 season gone.

Normally there would be names like Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Ben Roethlisberger in the conversation for NFL MVP talks, but the youth movement has now taken over.

Josh Allen and Kyler Murray have taken over as the top contenders to win this season's MVP, however, there has been an even newer threat coming into focus.

Justin Herbert.

Justin Herbert is now being talked about as the clear number two, if not number one, MVP candidate.

Has Justin Herbert jumped past Kyler Murray in the NFL MVP race?

There can be no more denying that Justin Herbert is a generational talent in the NFL. By smashing rookie records set in place by Patrick Mahomes and others, Herbert has elevated the Los Angeles Chargers to a new level of competition.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL Who's this year's NFL MVP? 👀Kyler Murray has passed Patrick Mahomes as the betting favorite. Who's this year's NFL MVP? 👀Kyler Murray has passed Patrick Mahomes as the betting favorite. https://t.co/p3KjgOAb23

Kyler Murray is certainly a fantastic quarterback and has helped the Arizona Cardinals grind out a 5-0 record this year. The Cardinals are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL.

However, Justin Herbert is playing with such poise and precision that it would be hard for anyone besides him to be considered the top contender for the MVP race, even Murray.

A shining example of his on-field brilliance is Herbert having one of his best games as he led the Chargers in a comeback victory over the Cleveland Browns.

The final score of 47-42 and Herbert's four touchdown passes should speak volumes. The Browns have one of the best defenses in the league, and Herbert found a way to carve them up, securing the Chargers victory.

They are now 4-1 this season and have taken over the AFC West.

Numbers never lie

Herbert is currently in 4th place with yardage in the league. His 13 touchdown passes are also tied for 3rd place with Dak Prescott.

Herbert has taken the Chargers team and placed them heavily on his shoulders, elevating their offense to a staggering level.

ESPN @espn ⚡️ 427 total yards

⚡️ 5 total TDsJustin Herbert went IN to help the Chargers beat the Browns 🔥 ⚡️ 427 total yards

⚡️ 5 total TDsJustin Herbert went IN to help the Chargers beat the Browns 🔥 https://t.co/NPECODh2eb

Few can and will be able to stop the passing attack that Herbert has been able to construct.

Herbert's numbers alone should cement his top two status in the NFL as the MVP favorite. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is keeping pace with Herbert, but make no mistake about Herbert overtaking Murray.

Herbert is just that good, especially throwing for 427 yards and four touchdowns against one of the stingiest defenses in the league.

The AFC West now belongs to the Chargers. And with upcoming games against the Eagles, Vikings and Steelers, Herbert's status will continue to grow. Especially if he can continue leading his team to such great victories.

The Chargers were lucky to have drafted Herbert in the 2020 draft, as he has surpassed every single expectation. Winning the MVP this season would be the proverbial cherry on top.

Edited by LeRon Haire