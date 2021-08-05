NFL MVP Odds: 5 players who could win the Most Valuable Player award in 2021

The 2021 NFL season is so close you can nearly smell the freshly cut stadium grass and hotdogs sizzling on tailgating fans' grills.

It is also that time of year when you put down some of your hard-earned money on who you think this year’s MVP will be. So to help you with your selection, we’ve created a list of five NFL players who are hot prospects to claim the most valuable player honor in 2021-22.

NFL 2021-22 MVP contenders

From the player every Las Vegas sportsbook favors to a rank outsider who could win you a stack of cash at the end of the season, here are the odds-on favorites to win the NFL MVP award this season.

.@PatrickMahomes is out here making the no-look pass look easy 🤯 pic.twitter.com/AEzZy6R8LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 28, 2021

#1 Patrick Mahomes, +475

It’s no surprise to see Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the bookies favorite for this season’s NFL MVP award. Mahomes was the MVP in 2018, and has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowls.

The 25-year-old continues to improve each year, and with a transformed offensive line in front of him, he looks set to fire on all cylinders in 2021. Did we mention he has two of the greatest receivers in the league to pass to in Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill?

It’s not a guaranteed win, but it's a bet you can be confident that it won't make you feel silly at the end of the NFL season.

#2 Aaron Rodgers, +1000

The NFL player who stole all the headlines this off-season is the long-haired, grumpy, Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers. He won the MVP award last year after another fabulous season where he led the Packers to the number one offense in the NFL.

After again falling one game short of the Super Bowl, Rodgers will be motivated to make (maybe) his final season in Green Bay one to remember. If you believe Samson's story from the bible, I will lay down some money on Rodgers with his flowing locks this year.

#3 Josh Allen, +1200

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a career-best season in 2020-21 and is the third favorite to claim the NFL MVP award this campaign.

Allen passed for 4,544 yards and 37 touchdowns last season, so Bills fans will hope he can lead them to their first Super Bowl in over 25 years. He has star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and 'Mr Anti-Vax' Cole Beasley to throw the pigskin to again this campaign, so he’s definitely worth a look.

#4 Tom Brady, +1200

You can’t write an article about this NFL season’s MVP candidates without mentioning the GOAT. Tom Brady is tied for third with Josh Allen, and his +1200 odds will make many gamblers consider placing some money down on the three-time MVP winner.

Tampa Bay have an insane amount of talent in their receiving core, and Brady has shown no signs of slowing down despite being 44. Why not place a wager on the guy who always wins?

#5 Alvin Kamara, +12500

Ok, so if you have $20 you never want to see again, then New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara could be the perfect player to bet on. Yes, a running back hasn't won the NFL MVP award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, but that just means that an RB is due to win one, right?

Kamara is currently +12500 at most sportsbooks, so if he were to repeat what 'All Day' did back in 2012, you would win a boatload of cash. The Saints will have a new starting QB this season, so Kamara is going to have a heavy workload with plenty of opportunities to shine.

Edited by Bhargav