NFL MVP Odds for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

A quarterback has won the last eight MVP awards in the NFL. So it makes sense that QBs dominate the top of the odds on sportsbooks around the world.

As we slowly approach the upcoming NFL season, three quarterbacks dominate the landscape: seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and arguably the best player in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

How do the Las Vegas oddsmakers see this season playing out and who do they favor to win the MVP award at the end of the first-ever 17 week campaign?

Here's a look at the MVP odds for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, +400 (Favorite)

The favorite to win the NFL MVP award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the bookies' favorite to win the 2021 MVP award. The 2018 MVP, who has led the Chiefs to the last two Super Bowls, wants to go 20-0 this season.

Last season, Mahomes threw for 4,740 yards, 38 touchdowns and 6 interceptions while rushing for 6 more TDs. He had a QBR of 90.8.

Aaron Rodgers, +900 (second favorite)

Divisional Round - Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

The reigning NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, is the second favorite to win this year’s award. Which team the star quarterback will be playing for this season, however, has not been resolved.

Rodgers has not shown up to the Packers' voluntary OTA's and is scheduled to play golf against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson in July.

Aaron Rodgers & Bryson DeChambeau (-167) open as the favorite in The Match IV pic.twitter.com/TBpuYc5cCK — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) June 2, 2021

Green Bay continues to state that they are not trading their star QB and want him to rejoin the team. If Rodgers returns to Lambeau Field, he will have a fantastic opportunity to win a fourth MVP award.

Tom Brady, +1400 (Fourth best odds)

NFL GOAT Tom Brady comes in fourth on the list of 2021 NFL MVP favorites. After another championship-winning season, Brady is set for a very successful year down in Tampa Bay.

Last season, Brady, at 43, threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns. The Bucs are bringing back most of last year's championship team, including an offense loaded with weapons for the veteran quarterback.

At those odds, placing a wager on Tom Brady would not be a crazy decision.

Edited by Rohit Mishra