NFL MVP Race: 3 running backs who could win the top prize in 2021 ft. Derrick Henry

The NFL MVP Award is usually reserved for a quarterback who lights up opposing defenses all season long. Yet there is a list of running backs who have taken home the coveted award as well.

Adrian Peterson was the last to do it by winning in 2012. Now in 2021 several active backs are trying to repeat his success en route to being named MVP. So who can do just that?

While there is an overwhelming favorite, three running backs in particular stand out in the MVP race.

3 running backs who could win NFL MVP Award in 2021

#3 Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is second in the NFL in rushing yards with 523. He did not even play last Sunday. He has also been ruled out for Thursday.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Nick Chubb has 28 missed tackles forced on runsNobody else has more than 20 😳 Nick Chubb has 28 missed tackles forced on runsNobody else has more than 20 😳 https://t.co/LODotPuisq

Despite his absence, Chubb can return and still finish with 15 games played this year. He is averaging 5.8 yards per carry and can help bear the load for the Browns on offense now that Baker Mayfield is dealing with a serious injury. The key for Chubb is to get healthy and resume his MVP case on Halloween against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#2 Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott is finally looking like himself again in 2021. He already has 521 rushing yards through six games and has reached the end zone a total of six times.

Elliott also happens to play on one of the best teams in the NFL as the Dallas Cowboys are mowing down the competition this season. Staying at his current pace would mean he finishes with around 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns. That is a strong MVP case to argue against.

#1 Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry is the obvious favorite here. The Tennessee Titans star has 783 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through six games and is carrying his offense. After a quiet Week 1 with only 58 yards, Henry has gone well over 100 yards in every game since.

CBS Sports @CBSSports Derrick Henry's face before he lowered the shoulder 🤣 Derrick Henry's face before he lowered the shoulder 🤣 https://t.co/YOiCHugE52

The Titans would be lost on offense without Henry. He is averaging 27 carries per game and is on track for a 2,000-yard season. No other NFL running back has managed to do that this season. Henry should be at the top of the MVP list right now, alongside the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

