NFL MVP riser C.J. Stroud points at $350,000 ultra-luxury car as his dream vehicle

C.J. Stroud was the second quarterback taken in this year's NFL Draft and has entered the conversation to be league MVP. The former Ohio State star likely has dreams of leading the Texans to a Super Bowl run in his career. The quarterback also has a vehicular dream, one that is not cheap.

He appeared on the ‘Boardroom’ podcast and was asked what his dream car was:

“I’ve been loving cars since I’ve been little. Probably a [Rolls-Royce] Cullinan. Yeah, for sure. I’m driving it myself, for sure.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The price tag on the luxury car is one that few can afford but the Texans star can. He was given a $23.3 million signing bonus as part of his four-year, $36.2 million rookie deal.

Also, it is not the first time the expensive vehicle has been mentioned by a football player in an interview. Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders mentioned the car on the 'Let's Go' podcast in September.

The son of NFL legend and Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders was scolded by another legend, Tom Brady, over the car:

"I think he needs to get his a** in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car, more time in the film room.”

C.J. Stroud seems to have been spending plenty of time in the Houston Texans film room as the team is in second place in the AFC South. The story of the 22-year-old starts with the passion off-the-field when it comes to criminal justice reform.

A major reason is that his dad, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was given a 38-year prison sentence. It came after he pled guilty to counts of carjacking, kidnapping, and robbery in a 2015 drug-linked occurrence.

Comparing C.J. Stroud and No.1 overall pick Bryce Young's rookie seasons

C.J. Stroud is second in the NFL in passing yards (3,266) and ranked in the top 10 with 19 touchdowns and a 100.8 passer rating.

Bryce Young isn't having an ideal start to his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers as the team is 1-10. The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback has 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns, and a 74.9 passer rating.

It is important to note that the draft is not an exact science when looking at Stroud and Young. The Texans were in a position to have the top pick in this year's draft, but won their final game of last season, giving them the second-worst record at 3-13-1.

The question is would the Texans have still taken C.J. Stroud if they had No.1 or would they have gone with Young? It will always be a matter of 'what if' when it comes to the answer.