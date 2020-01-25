NFL News: Antonio Brown turns himself in after warrant issued

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown turned himself into Florida Police Department on Friday after an arrest warrant was issued for the receiver.

Brown faces charges of burglary, battery with delivery for an incident involving his personal trainer, who was previously arrested and bailed out earlier this week, against a moving truck driver. Brown allegedly refused to pay $4,000 to the delivery driver, who then decided to leave Brown's place of residence when he threw an object at the truck. Later, Brown entered the truck and attacked the driver, which prompted the arrest warrant.

Since the incident, Brown had reportedly locked himself in the house and was not leaving. It's unclear what made him change his mind, but it was a good decision by him.

First, the Florida judge ordered the 31-year-old receiver to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport and weapons, as well undergo a drug/alcohol and mental health test. This is definitely a necessary move for him, as since he release from the Oakland Raiders back in September, as prompted several controversial issues. Most of his issues come through Twitter and Instagram, where Brown has been very vocal about both the NFL and teams which he played for. But, he has recently gone after several celebrities such as social media star Logan Paul.

Brown was released and granted bail on a $100,000 bond, He was spotted exiting Florida Jail in a bright, neon colored suit and ran the wrong way towards his exit.

His first action out of jail? Running the wrong route to a car waiting for him. You can see Brown running down the steps and going towards the left, when his assumed attorney tells him the car is on the right.

Jokes aside, it's time for Brown to straighten himself up if he ever wishes to continue playing in the NFL.