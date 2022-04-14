NFL News Roundup - Baker Mayfield calls out Browns, names team he wants to play for next; Jerry Jones makes major draft admission and more - 14 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama compounding each day. While fans have been treated to a frenzy of trades and free agency signings, the league still has plenty of surprises left in the tank.

With the NFL Draft inching closer, teams are looking to tie up all loose ends in an effort to be crowned Super Bowl champions. So without further ado, we look at some of the most intriguing NFL storylines so far.

Baker Mayfield names Seahawks as team he wishes to play for next

Baker Mayfield has had quite a rollercoaster of a career so far with the Cleveland Browns. From being selected by the franchise as the #1 overall pick back in 2018 to finding himself in search of a new team for the upcoming season, Mayfield has seen the highs and lows of the NFL.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast : “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." https://t.co/Eok9peq7Vc

While appearing on the YNK (Ya Neva Know) podcast, Mayfield said that he felt disrespected by the treatment meted out to him by the Browns:

"I feel disrespected... One-hundred percent because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That's what I'm in the middle of right now. I got my taste of it because I've had four different head coaches in four years, a bunch of different coordinators."

Mayfield has now fallen out of favor following the Browns' trade for former Texans star Deshaun Watson. Not being keen on a backup role, Mayfield is now actively looking for a trade and he himself stated that the Seahawks remain his most likely landing spot:

"This would've been a week-and-a-half ago, I would've said Indianapolis, (for now) Seattle probably is the most likely option."

Jerry Jones hints as Dallas Cowboys trading to move up in 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys landed themselves a steal in Micah Parson during last season's NFL Draft. And it looks like Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is interested in doing much of the same this year.

Speaking to the media during a promotional event, Jones entertained the idea of moving up in the upcoming draft:

“I would trade up this draft. I would trade up since we’re down as low as we are in those first two, three rounds if we had a chance to and someone we really coveted was sitting at the bottom, if (a Travis) Frederick was sitting down there at the bottom and we were able to trade up there and get them.”

Jones has never been one to shy away from making a blockbuster move. The side has already come under immense scrutiny for deciding to let go of players like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory over the past month. To win back some trust, moving up the draft chart to land a potential future star certainly seems like a viable option for Jones.

Raiders sign Derek Carr to blockbuster contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a pretty eventful offseason. First, snapping up the trade of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams and now tying down quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension.

As per reports, the three-year, $121.5 million contract extension will see the player stay with the franchise through 2025. Carr has long been an admirer of Adams since their playing days at Fresno State.

Now reunited, NFL fans are eagerly waiting to see what the future holds for the Raiders in 2022.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar