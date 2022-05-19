NFL News Roundup: Colin Kaepernick awarded honorary degree; Eagles sign Pro Bowl corner in free agency and more - 19 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has been unlike any other thanks to the flurry of blockbuster trades and off-field drama that fans have been treated to. With the new season now just less than four months away, teams' rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect for 2022.

With some superstars still remaining up for grabs, let's look at some of the most interesting storylines from the league so far.

HBCU Morgan State University set to award Colin Kaepernick honorary degree

Colin Kaepernick is to receive an honorary degree from HBCU Morgan State University during the upcoming Spring Commencement. Morgan State University is in Baltimore, Maryland and is the largest of the HBCUs in the state. The university released a statement on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 indicating that Kaepernick will receive honorary degrees with regards to social justice and African American experiences.

Filmmaker David E. Talbert and advocate David Burton, alumni of the university, will also be receiving the award as well. The university’s statement detailed its award for the three honorees and the reasons it chose the trio. University President David Wilson also explained the school’s decision:

"We have assembled a trio of diverse voices who have bravely stood and kneeled for the betterment and advancement of the voiceless, the marginalized and the disenfranchised.”

Von Miller puts $4 million mansion up for sale ahead of Buffalo move

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is making the necessary moves ahead of jetting off to Buffalo. The 33-year-old NFL superstar signed an eye-watering six-year, $120 million deal with the team after winning the Super Bowl last season with the L.A. Rams.

Now, the 33-year-old has put his stunning mansion on the market and if you have a cool $4 million laying around, the property could be yours. It has 15 bathrooms and nine bedrooms and is currently listed on Christiesrealestate.com.

The property will likely draw attention from many and the thought of owning NFL star Von Miller's mansion is one of the major selling points. Just how long it will be on the market remains to be seen, but with its stunning features and history, it probably won't be long.

Eagles sign former NFL Pro Bowl corner James Bradberry on one-year deal

The Philadelphia Eagles have added Pro-Bowl cornerback James Bradberry to their roster via free agency. The franchise signed Bradberry on a one-year deal worth $10 million. Bradberry will stay in the NFC East after spending the previous two years of his career with the New York Giants.

The Carolina Panthers selected Bradberry with the 62nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. He now joins the Eagles in what promises to be a successful year in Philadelphia and could potentially start alongside Darius Slay for the 2022 NFL season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar