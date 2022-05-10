NFL News Roundup: Dallas Mayor advocates for new team; League announces Week 2 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader and more - 9 May 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with full might as a number of free agent superstars still remain up for grabs. With the draft now behind us, franchises will look to plug any gaps left on their roster.

Apart from player trades and free agency signings, news away from the field has also generated plenty of headlines from the current offseason. Without further delay, let's look at some of the biggest storylines from the league so far.

NFL teases 'MNF' doubleheader featuring Vikings at Eagles, Titans at Bills

With rookies drafted and rosters taking shape, the wait for the upcoming league season now draws closer. On Monday, the league announced that there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader in Week 2 of the upcoming season.

The first game on September 19 which is set to feature the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills, will kick-off at 7:15 p.m. EST and is set to be broadcast on ESPN.

NFL @NFL



Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season!Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork Two huge matchups on the slate for MNF in Week 2 this season! 👀Tune in for the full schedule reveal on Thursday, 5/12 at 8pm ET on @nflnetwork https://t.co/q53Bqid2X5

The second game is set to start at 8:30 p.m. EST, where the Eagles will play host to the Minnesota Vikings. The full schedule for the 2022 NFL season is set to be released on Thursday at 8 p.m. EST.

NFL broadcasting chief admits Tom Brady's return prompted league to restructure schedule

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, NFL broadcasting chief Howard Katz said that Tom Brady's decision to return for the upcoming season just 40 days into his retirement prompted the league to once against treat the team as a league priority:

“When Tom Brady retired, we were concerned about the strength of the NFC package because there were so many terrific Tampa Bay games we were looking at... Then a month later he un-retires and we sort of started all over again.”

Brady's star power is just too valuable for the league to not cash in on. Returning for season no. 23, the 44-year-old quarterback will like to go out eventually with not seven but eight Super Bowl rings.

Dalls Mayor's announcement could sound trouble for Cowboys

Texas has always liked to do everything on a grand scale. This includes football. So much so that city Mayor Eric Johnson, in a series of tweets, said that the city of Dallas is the most deserving of another NFL franchise.

Mayor Eric Johnson @Johnson4Dallas Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦ @DallasMayor ⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦ @NFL ⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l… Does the Dallas area need another NFL team? | ⁦@DallasMayor⁩ Eric Johnson says Dallas-Fort Worth will soon be the largest U.S. metropolitan area without two ⁦@NFL⁩ teams — so he suggests putting one in South Dallas wfaa.com/article/news/l…

The Cowboys have been the solitary team to call Dallas their home. But Mayor Johnson's push for a second team could change that quickly:

"We are about to pass the Chicago metro and become the #3 metro in the US, which would make us the largest US metro WITHOUT 2 teams. Football is king here. Dallas needs an expansion team and we would be able to sustain 2."

The two largest metropolitan areas in the country have two football teams. New York (City) has the New York Jets and the New York Giants, while Los Angeles has the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar