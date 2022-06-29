NFL News Roundup: League recommends suspension period for Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield makes telling admission about Browns future, and more - June 29 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason rolls on with more drama and surprises thrown at us every other day. While blockbuster trades dominated the headlines early on, news of former superstars returning have also taken fans by surprise.

With teams now busy preparing for the new season with OTAs, their rosters are starting to take shape to give us a better idea of what to expect in 2022. With huge reports emerging which could change the outlook for the league itself, we bring you some of the most gripping storylines from the league so far.

Baker Mayfield not closing door completely on Browns return

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in quite a dilemma. Despite having three quarterbacks on their roster, two might not even end up suiting up for them throughout the entire course of the 2022 NFL season.

Amid the turmoil surrounding Deshaun Watson's future, the Browns burnt bridges with former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. But according to a new report, all hope might not be lost for the Cleveland-based franchise.

Carey Murdock, an Oklahoma-based reporter, asked Mayfield whether there was any chance of him returning to the Browns. The quarterback had an interesting response:

Carey Murdock @CareyAMurdock I asked Baker Mayfield if there was any chance for a reconciliation with the Browns if they were without their quarterback this season. He said the Browns would have to reach out to start that process. Mayfield said he has moved on. I asked Baker Mayfield if there was any chance for a reconciliation with the Browns if they were without their quarterback this season. He said the Browns would have to reach out to start that process. Mayfield said he has moved on.

Bills provide update on medical condition of co-owner Kim Pegula after rumors of death surface

Terry and Kim Pegula currently own the Buffalo Bills. Kim who is the president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment Company was recently the subject of death rumors circulating on Twitter.

However, that's not the case. Though Pegula has been suffering with her health for some time now, the Bills released a statement to note that she is doing just fine.

The team and the Pegula family have thus far preferred to keep details private. While it was reported that she was earlier in the ICU, they didn't release any further information whether or not she is still in hospital care.

NFL recommends indefinite suspension not less than a year for Deshaun Watson

The Browns' worst nightmare is likely coming true. After countless months of back and forth, the league is closing on a decision regarding Deshaun Watson's suspension. And it's not looking good for the quarterback who recently had 24 civil lawsuits against his name.

According to a report by USA Today, the NFL has recommended an indefinite suspension of at least a year for the Browns QB. The league informed Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge who serves as the disciplinary officer, Watson's team and the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

The hearing, which began on Tuesday, could possibly extend into late Wednesday when a decision is set to be made about Watson's future.

