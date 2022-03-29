NFL News Roundup: Dolphins HC responds to rumors of Tom Brady joining franchise; Antonio Brown calls out Desean Jackson's ex for stealing and more - 29 March 2022

This NFL offseason has been unlike any other. With multiple superstars finding themselves a new place to call home, there's still plenty of All-Pro talent left on the market. Today we follow some of the most intriguing storylines to watch out for in the NFL.

Dolphins HC denies franchise being interested in trade for Tom Brady

Rumors about Tom Brady joining the Miami Dolphins have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Even after the quarterback's decision to return to the NFL after just 40 days in retirement, talk about Brady joining the other franchise in Florida has refused to die out.

But at a recent press conference, new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel squashed the rumors once and for all.

Categorically denying that the Dolphins are interested in Brady, McDaniel seemed to instill belief in his young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to get the job done.

Antonio Brown exposes fellow NFL player Desean Jackson's ex on social media

Antonio Brown is never one to find himself too far from controversy. The wide receiver has had a troubled few years in the league thanks to his eccentric lifestyle.

Be it being banned from the league over sexual misconduct charges, or hanging out with rapper Kanye West, Brown knows how to be in the news. This time,he finds himself making headlines thanks to his social media post pertaining to NFL player Desean Jackson's ex.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Antonio Brown exposes Desean Jackson’s ex after she stole 5K from him ￼ Antonio Brown exposes Desean Jackson’s ex after she stole 5K from him ￼👀 https://t.co/MwFIP4XoNY

Brown took to social media and posted an image of him and Desean Jackson's ex, Cydney Christine, in bed together. Brown also posted a screenshot of a conversation between the two where it seems that she failed to pay him back the $5,000 she owed him.

Christine, though, claims that she did not steal the money. She instead claims that Brown gave it to her and later wanted it back after she didn't respond to his messages.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to lawsuit filed by 25-year-old woman claiming to be her biological daughter

For Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, this offseason has been one to forget both on-and-off the field. With his team losing multiple key assets like Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory, the Cowboys face an uphill task in trying to claim their first Super Bowl in over two decades.

But recently, it's been off-the-field that has been causing the Cowboys owner some headaches. Jones has been the topic of conversation over allegations that he had a daughter out of marriage. Alexandra Davis, 25, filed a paternity suit last week against the Cowboys owner, claiming that he is her biological father.

When asked for his comment on the matter, Jones refused to rule anything out stating that the matter was personal.

David Moore @DavidMooreDMN Jerry Jones on suit filed by Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old woman who claims the Cowboys owner is her biological father.



“That is personal,” he said. “That is personal.”



A hearing is scheduled for later this week. Jerry Jones on suit filed by Alexandra Davis, a 25-year-old woman who claims the Cowboys owner is her biological father.“That is personal,” he said. “That is personal.”A hearing is scheduled for later this week. https://t.co/kKlEkoyeIG

According to the Dallas Morning News, Davis' lawsuit claims that Jones paid both her and her mother $375,000 to keep the relationship quiet. The hearing is scheduled for March 31.

