NFL News Roundup: Favre expects tough transition for Adams, Bell and Peterson fight date set and more - June 3 2022

While many are sitting back and relaxing ahead of the July 4 holiday, the NFL isn't sleeping. With millions of people traveling or getting together for the holiday, it could be expected that hardly anything newsworthy would filter through.

But such is the scope of the NFL that there is always something happening. Around the league, teams are currently on break, awaiting training camp which is due to start later this month.

Here are the headlines making their way across the league:

Brett Favre expects tough transition for Davante Adams

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Eyebrows were raised when former Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams was traded. He left Aaron Rodgers and linked up with long-time friend Derek Carr in Las Vegas. Packers and NFL legend Brett Favre raised his concerns regarding Adams' move from Rodgers to Carr.

The Hall of Famer spoke with TMZ Sports and said that there will be a natural drop-off in performance from Adams simply because of the quarterback who is now throwing him the ball. Favre said:

"No disrespect to Davante at all -- zero disrespect. I do think that Davante will make Derek Carr better and, in time, they will be a dynamic duo. Now will it be the duo that Aaron and Davante had? Time will tell."

He continued:

"I think Derek Carr is a very good quarterback, but he's not in Aaron's league yet. He may never be, and that's no disrespect either, but I do think that Davante owes a great deal of gratitude to Aaron and the Packers drafting him."

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano Do you think Brett Favre is right? Do you think Brett Favre is right? https://t.co/5n1DAmj1Ca

Favre added:

"That's not to say he's not a great player because he is a tremendous player and we'll see that with Las Vegas. But it's just hard to shift gears, especially from a player as prolific as Aaron Rodgers. I'd be shocked if he had the same year he's had this year. That's not to say he can't do it, but I would be shocked."

Favre has a point as not many players are of the caliber of Rodgers. It will naturally take time for Carr and Adams to build up that unstoppable chemistry that the receiver had with Rodgers.

Le'Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson fight date set

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

The star running backs are switching codes, despite both not officially being retired from the NFL. Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are the latest NFL players to try their hands at boxing. Future Hall of Famer Frank Gore won his first boxing fight back in May. The pair will fight on Saturday, July 30 in Los Angeles.

Le'Veon Bell @LeVeonBell nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo & it’s official 🍿nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo & it’s official 🍿👀 nothing else needs to be said, let’s gooo https://t.co/lBGwwI7nyg

So what should we expect from the fight? It's hard to say, but one would think that neither Bell nor Peterson would accept this kind of fight if they didn't at least know how to box right?

The bar was set real high for Bell and Peterson after Gore's victory and it looks to be a fascinating match up.

Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa developing that NFL ready chemistry

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

Developing a new relationship with a quarterback is perhaps the most important thing for a wide receiver in the NFL. Knowing exactly how the quarterback likes to play, what their favorite routes are and everything in between. For the quarterback, that is also true for his receivers.

He needs confidence that the wideouts will be where he is supposed to be at any given time. For Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa, that chemistry is paramount. Hill is certain that they will be good to go by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

The former Chiefs star was speaking on his podcast It Needed To Be Said with Tua Tagovailoa and stated that the pair's chemistry will get there. Hill said:

"It's all good, man. I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man. It's gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you're gonna wake up. You're gonna walk in your kitchen, and I'm gonna be washing your dishes. That's how good our chemistry is gonna be."

He continued:

"You gonna be like 'Reek, what you doing in here?' I'm gonna be like 'Man, look. I'm trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So you know where I'm at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that."

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports, the It Needed To Be Said podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far