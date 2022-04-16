NFL News Roundup: Former DPOY Stephon Gilmore finds new home; Deebo Samuel reveals received death threats and more - 15 April 2022

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away and fast approaching. That said, Friday was an eventful day in the league when it came to the news. Unfortunately, not all the news was good.

In the case of Deebo Samuel and Kylie Fitts, Friday served as an example of the downsides to fame one can experience while playing in the NFL. However, we did see a former Defensive Player of the Year find a new home as he looks to re-establish his dominance.

Here are some of the biggest stories from around the league on Friday.

Former DPOY Stephon Gilmore finds new home

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore

Stephon Gilmore was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year just three seasons ago. The Carolina Panthers cornerback had a sneaky good season in 2021. The 31-year-old found his new home Friday when he signed a two-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

Gilmore joins a Colts team that's upgraded at multiple positions this offseason. They're now contenders in the AFC after adding Matt Ryan, Rodney McCloud, and Yannick Ngakoue.

The defense is the Colts' greatest strength entering 2022. Gilmore showed he can still play at an above-average level in 2021 and will serve as a mentor to the younger defenders on the team. He could be the piece to take his team to the AFC South crown.

Deebo Samuel reveals he received death threats

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel

A week after we saw the NFL community mourn the death of Dwayne Haskins, some of those same mourners have inexplicably sent death threats to Deebo Samuel.

The San Fransisco 49ers star posted to Instagram Friday revealing he's received death threats and racist comments from fans after he requested a contract extension with the team.

Deebo says it doesn't bother him. Sad this stuff still happens.

Samuel was a First-Team All-Pro honoree in 2021 and was a pivotal part of the 49ers going to the conference championship game. Sending death threats to someone for that reason is as low as a person can stoop.

There's no place for that in today's world. Thankfully, Samuel appears to be not letting it get to his head, according to his own words from his Instagram post.

Kylie Fitts retires from NFL at 27 due to concussions

Former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kylie Fitts (Courtesy of azcardinals.com)

Kylie Fitts has joined what's become a more common trend around the NFL, retiring at a young age. The Arizona Cardinals linebacker is walking away from the sport after just four seasons in the NFL.

Fitts cited concussions as the reason for stepping away at just 27. Although he may not have had an eventful professional career, this shows how demanding and taxing the game of football can be on anyone.

This trend has become more prevalent over the last ten years. It doesn't figure to be going away any time soon.

