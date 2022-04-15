NFL News Roundup - Jerry Jones makes admission on Dak Prescott contract; Urban Meyer addresses rumors of not knowing Aaron Donald and other superstars during Jaguars HC stint and more - 15 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has had us at the edge of our seats. With a flurry of trades, free agency signings and controversies stirring up every single day, the period without play has been anything but boring for NFL fans. We take a look at some of the most noteworthy developments doing the rounds right now.

Jerry Jones happy with Cowboys' commitment towards Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott's contract was a talking point for nearly two entire NFL seasons. The star quarterback, who was drafted by the franchise back in 2016 has grown into his own and become one of the few automatic starters for the Cowboys when healthy.

But having a franchise quarterback comes at a price. The Cowboys had to end up paying big last summer to make sure that Prescott was going nowhere. A four-year $160 million deal to be precise.

A premium price to pay for a premium player. But such massive contracts have seen the Cowboys lose stars such as Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory in the process. A year on, Jones reflected on Prescott's deal with USA Today:

“When I look at what has happened since we’ve done (Dak’s) contract, the reps, the way Dak has evolved, what we’re doing in here to look for players to complement what he does the best. that’s who, in my mind, we’re complementing whether we’re blocking them out, whether we’re basically trying to get him some field position. So yes, we’re glad we got him.”

Urban Meyer claps back at rumors of being ill-prepared to take on NFL head coach role

Urban Meyer would like to forget that most of 2021 ever happened. Brought in as the man to reinvent the Jaguars franchise, Meyer left less than a year into his first season as head coach of the Shad Khan-owned team.

While Meyer's blemishes both on and off the field led to his ultime departure, reports of him being woefully underprepared to ever even have taken up the job have started emerging.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



How is this possible? Shad Khan and the #Jaguars gave Urban Meyer a 5-year contract worth about $9 million per season to coach an NFL team and he didn't even know who Deebo Samuel, Jamal Adams and *Aaron Donald* are.How is this possible? Shad Khan and the #Jaguars gave Urban Meyer a 5-year contract worth about $9 million per season to coach an NFL team and he didn't even know who Deebo Samuel, Jamal Adams and *Aaron Donald* are.How is this possible? https://t.co/IwJmHKsbox

Per an article by The Athletic, Meyer was unaware of who league heavyweights like Aaron Donald, Deebo Samuel and Jamal Adams were. This though is something that Meyer has now refuted.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball Urban Meyer on the rumor about him not knowing who Aaron Donald was:



"I've heard silly things in my life. You shouldn't even address things like that, it's so silly."



(via Tim May) Urban Meyer on the rumor about him not knowing who Aaron Donald was:"I've heard silly things in my life. You shouldn't even address things like that, it's so silly."(via Tim May) https://t.co/39p9XAy0oN

Appearing on the Tim May podcast, Meyer categorically denied the claims, labeling them as "silly."

Tom Brady engages in social media banter with Elo Musk

The news of billionaire Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter is dominating headlines worldwide. So Tom Brady couldn't help but join in on the action.

After reports emerged of Musk launching a $41 million takeover bid, Brady took to the social media platform to make one request.

Tom Brady @TomBrady If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk If you buy twitter can you delete the combine photo? @elonmusk

Brady's infamous combine day photo has been material for NFL memers worldwide for years. And it seems like Brady has had enough of it.

Though Brady might want the world to forget that this photo ever existed, it doesn't seem like people are willing to let go of this one anytime soon.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar