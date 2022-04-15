NFL News Roundup - Jerry Jones makes admission on Dak Prescott contract; Urban Meyer addresses rumors of not knowing Aaron Donald and other superstars during Jaguars HC stint and more - 15 April 2022

The 2022 NFL offseason has had us at the edge of our seats. With a flurry of trades, free agency signings and controversies stirring up every single day, the period without play has been anything but boring for NFL fans. We take a look at some of the most noteworthy developments doing the rounds right now.
Jerry Jones happy with Cowboys' commitment towards Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's contract was a talking point for nearly two entire NFL seasons. The star quarterback, who was drafted by the franchise back in 2016 has grown into his own and become one of the few automatic starters for the Cowboys when healthy.
But having a franchise quarterback comes at a price. The Cowboys had to end up paying big last summer to make sure that Prescott was going nowhere. A four-year $160 million deal to be precise.
A premium price to pay for a premium player. But such massive contracts have seen the Cowboys lose stars such as Amari Cooper and Randy Gregory in the process. A year on, Jones reflected on Prescott's deal with USA Today:
“When I look at what has happened since we’ve done (Dak’s) contract, the reps, the way Dak has evolved, what we’re doing in here to look for players to complement what he does the best. that’s who, in my mind, we’re complementing whether we’re blocking them out, whether we’re basically trying to get him some field position. So yes, we’re glad we got him.”
Urban Meyer claps back at rumors of being ill-prepared to take on NFL head coach role
Urban Meyer would like to forget that most of 2021 ever happened. Brought in as the man to reinvent the Jaguars franchise, Meyer left less than a year into his first season as head coach of the Shad Khan-owned team.
While Meyer's blemishes both on and off the field led to his ultime departure, reports of him being woefully underprepared to ever even have taken up the job have started emerging.
Per an article by The Athletic, Meyer was unaware of who league heavyweights like Aaron Donald, Deebo Samuel and Jamal Adams were. This though is something that Meyer has now refuted.
Appearing on the Tim May podcast, Meyer categorically denied the claims, labeling them as "silly."
Tom Brady engages in social media banter with Elo Musk
The news of billionaire Elon Musk trying to take over Twitter is dominating headlines worldwide. So Tom Brady couldn't help but join in on the action.
After reports emerged of Musk launching a $41 million takeover bid, Brady took to the social media platform to make one request.
Brady's infamous combine day photo has been material for NFL memers worldwide for years. And it seems like Brady has had enough of it.
Though Brady might want the world to forget that this photo ever existed, it doesn't seem like people are willing to let go of this one anytime soon.