NFL News Roundup: K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire a Seahawk; DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Derwin James "hold in" at training camp and more - July 27, 2022

NFL training camp is officially underway. All 32 teams are getting put through their paces by coaches and trainers as they gear up for the new season.

During this time of the year, there is ample news floating around as players either aim to impress coaches to get a roster spot or hold out of camp in search of a new contract. In other places, players try new positions that raise the collective eyebrow of media everywhere.

On Tuesday, we saw former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady gets another weapon on offense, adding to Kyle Rudolph's acquisition. The Buccaneers now have another veteran in their search for another Super Bowl.

In other news, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has backed head coach Mike McCarthy at a press conference. Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson was forced to retire due to a neck injury he sustained last year.

Today's news has a Seahawks flavor to it. Linebacker K.J. Wright signed a one-day contract so he could retire as a member of the Seahawks.

Fellow Seahawk DK Metcalf was present at training camp but did not participate as he "holds in" and waits for a new deal to be agreed upon.

Lastly, New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas returns to practice after being on the PUP list.

K.J. Wright signs one-day contract to retire from NFL as a Seahawk

One of the greatest Seahawks linebackers of all time retired as a member of the organization that drafted him. Wright spent 10 seasons with Seattle and was a member of the famous Legion of Boom that tormented NFL teams.

Those tears from KJ Wright 🥹



Forever part of the Seahawks family. Those tears from KJ Wright 🥹 Forever part of the Seahawks family. https://t.co/r47SaTU04j

Wright was nominated to the Pro Bowl and is a Super Bowl champion. It was a lovely gesture from the franchise to allow him to retire from the NFL as a Seahawk.

He spent 10 years with the organization and was integral to the team's success.

DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Derwin James "hold in" training camp

Star players Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James are all "holding in" at their respective training camps.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf has joined 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel and Chargers’ S Derwin James as players who are at training camp but not practicing due to unresolved contract issues, per sources. Seahawks’ WR DK Metcalf has joined 49ers’ WR Deebo Samuel and Chargers’ S Derwin James as players who are at training camp but not practicing due to unresolved contract issues, per sources.

All want new and improved deals and have been present at the camp so they do not get fined but are not participating in team drills.

This is undoubtedly a different move as, more often than not, players who hold out will not be at a team's facility. When that happens, they can get fined, but this way, they can not be penalized.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas returns to practice

The Saints' best offensive weapon is back on the field. Michael Thomas was moved off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and returned to practice.

This is massive news for the Saints as one of the best receivers in the NFL returns. Some may have forgotten about Thomas as he missed all of last year and only played seven games in 2020 due to injury.

Having a player of Thomas' caliber on the field will significantly boost the Saints' playoff chances, provided he can stay healthy after not seeing much action for over a year.

