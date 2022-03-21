NFL News Roundup: Lamar Jackson hints Ravens exit a possibility; Randy Gregory calls out Jerry Jones and more - 21 March 2022

The NFL offseason rolls on with a whole host of superstars still up for grabs in free agency. While players like Odell Beckham Jr, Jarvis Landry, and more are looking to find a new home, some have raised questions about their future with their current franchises. We bring you some of the biggest stories from the NFL so far.

Lamar Jackson's casts shadow of doubt over NFL future

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Lamar Jackson back in 2018 with the 32nd overall pick. Little did they know that the quarterback from the University of Louisville would go on to become the second-ever unanimous league MVP in NFL history during just his second season in the league.

NFL @NFL We surprised Lamar Jackson with a special video right after he won MVP.



His reaction is everything. @lj_era8 We surprised Lamar Jackson with a special video right after he won MVP.His reaction is everything. @lj_era8 https://t.co/VzeVLjBqcq

Now a household name, Jackson is viewed as one of the brightest talents in the NFL. The Ravens too have identified Jackson as the quarterback around whom they wish to build their franchise. But with Jackson now entering the fifth year of his rookie contract, the onus is on the Ravens to lockdown their key asset. This is something that they have failed to do so far.

It's an open secret that the Ravens and Jackson have been unable to reach a consensus on a new deal. This has prompted many to believe that the 2022 NFL season could be Jackson's last with the Baltimore franchise. When one Saints fan reached out to the 2019 MVP about leaving the franchise, Jackson didn't seem to rule out the option.

With franchise quarterbacks commanding over $40 million per season, it is expected that a new deal for Jackson would cost the Ravens around the same. This storyline is definitely one to keep an eye out for over the course of the offseason.

Randy Gregory blames Jerry Jones for not resigning with Dallas Cowboys

Former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory pulled off one of the most stunning U-turns of this offseason. After agreeing on a new deal with the Cowboys, Gregory pulled out at the last minute and decided to join the Denver Broncos instead.

While many blamed it down to the terminology used in the contract offered by the Cowboys, Gregory took to Twitter to make it clear that it was Jerry Jones who prompted him to take the decision:

"Nope, your owners acted in bad faith all free agency. They've been awfully quiet lately huh? Wonder why lol Can't wait for you guys to ask them the same questions!"

Davante Adams bids farewell to Green Bay Packers

In a move that shocked the NFL community, All Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2022 first-round and second-round pick.

Adams has strong connections to Green Bay after being drafted by the franchise back in 2014. Together with Aaron Rodgers, the wide receiver notched up five Pro Bowls and two Pro Bowl appearances. Now a Raider, Adams made sure to thank his team and fans for all the support he has received over the years.

Teaming up with his college quarterback Derek Carr, Adams looks to win the one title that has evaded his grasp, the coveted Lombardi Trophy.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar