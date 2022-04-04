NFL News Roundup - Lamar Jackson makes a pitch for DK Metcalf trade; Pat McAfee wows at WrestleMania 38 and more - 4 April 2022

The ongoing NFL offseason continues to throw surprises at us each day. With a number of names still listed as free agents, it seems that some big names under contract could still move on from their respective teams. We take a look at some of their most intriguing storylines so far.

Lamar Jackson takes to social media to tempt DK Metcalf to Baltimore

DK Metcalf has seen two key players of his franchise being shipped away to rival teams. First, Russell Wilson to the Seahawks and then Bobby Wagner to division rival Rams.

Despite what head coach Pete Carroll would want us to believe, it's clear that the Seahawks are in rebuild mode. Now it seems the next star off the block could be wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport League executives believe DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, per @JFowlerESPN League executives believe DK Metcalf can be had at "the right price" despite the team saying he's not available, per @JFowlerESPN https://t.co/k6YfixdEdF

Rumors of Metcalf leaving the Seahawks have been making the rounds for some time now. One of the teams linked to Metcalf seems to be the Baltimore Ravens. Thus Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to personally reach out and try to recruit the 2020 All-Pro receiver away.

The Ravens have been looking to bring onboard a star wide receiver for some time now to take their offense via the aerial route to the next level. And there's no doubt that a player like Metcalf would be just what the doctor ordered for the Baltimore-based franchise.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee puts on a show at WrestleMania 38

Pat McAfee was quite the character during his playing days in the NFL. He has since utilized that electric persona to launch a YouTube podcast and is now also a color commentator for the WWE.

But that's not all, it seems like McAfee's wrestling talents go far beyond just ringside commentary. The former Colts player turned up at WrestleMania 38 and beat wrestler Austin Theory.

While he went on to lose his second fight of the night to WWE CEO Vince McMahon, McAfee put on a show for the ages and kept the crowd on the edge of their seats throughout.

McAfee's night ultimately ended on an epic note after WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin also joined in the act and dealt his trademark move, 'The stunner' to Theory, McMahon, and McAfee.

Rob Gronkowski still undecided over NFL future

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is still unsure whether or not he'll be returning to play for the 2022 NFL season. While teammate Tom Brady has unretired to see through at least the final year of his Buccaneers contract, it's unclear whether or not it'll be enough to tempt Gronk to return to the gridiron.

Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. Free-agent TE @RobGronkowski says he's 50/50 if he'll come back for another season in the NFL but if he does it will only be to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers , per @CornellNFL Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. Free-agent TE @RobGronkowski says he's 50/50 if he'll come back for another season in the NFL but if he does it will only be to play with Tom Brady and the #Buccaneers, per @CornellNFL Gronk caught 117 passes for 1,651 yards and 16 TDs for Tampa Bay over the past two seasons. https://t.co/SsO5jaX3UI

Gronkowski had called it a day on his career earlier in the past ahead of the 2019 NFL season, only to return in 2020 with the Buccaneers and win a Super Bowl. The Buccaneers have made it clear that they wish to have Gronk back in the fray.

But the longer he stays on the market, there's a chance of some other team swooping in with a lucrative deal to tempt him away from Tampa.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar