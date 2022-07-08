NFL News Roundup: Miller was close to Cowboys move, Morgan named president and more - July 7 2022

Another day and some serious NFL news to sink our teeth into. While normally at this time of year, things are generally a bit quieter, this is not the case.

Teams are currently gearing up for training camp, which is due to begin this month, and the news keeps coming each day.

Yesterday, the biggest news was filled with Baker Mayfield's move to the Carolina Panthers. After what seemed like an eternity, the2017 Heisman Trophy Winner finally got out of his Cleveland nightmare. He will battle Sam Darnold for the starting job.

Then there was Terry McLaurin stating that he always wanted to remain in Washington, despite the contract standoff. He will now spend the next three seasons with the Commanders after agreeing to terms on a new deal.

Today, news is coming to us in abundance. Von Miller broke Cowboys fans' hearts after he stated that he was ready to link up with the NFC East franchise. This was before he ultimately signed a six-year deal with the Buffalo Bills.

In not-so-good news, Chicago Bears receiver David Moore was arrested on weapons and drug charges as per nfl.com. The receiver had just secured a one-year deal with the Bears after impressing at voluntary workouts.

Lastly, the Las Vegas Raiders have made history today. They announced Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's president. This marks the first time ever that an African American woman has held such a position in the NFL.

Miller was close to joining Cowboys

The defensive superstar was close to joining the Dallas Cowboys before his move to the Buffalo Bills. You can hear the collective groans of Cowboys fans over this news.

- Bills LB Von Miller on his offseason free agency



via “I would have taken less to go to [the Cowboys] because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”- Bills LB Von Miller on his offseason free agencyvia @danpompei “I would have taken less to go to [the Cowboys] because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”- Bills LB Von Miller on his offseason free agencyvia @danpompei https://t.co/HVoesVw52u

Miller spoke to Dan Pompei of The Athletic and said that while he was close to joining America's Team, it was significantly less than what he wanted.

Miller said:

"I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys. I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it's Dallas. But I wouldn't take that much less."

The fact that Dallas missed out on Miller due to penny-pinching will not go down well with the Cowboys faithful. The Cowboys offered Miller a five-year $70 million deal compared to Buffalo's proposal of a six-year $120 million contract.

Moore arrested on drug and weapon charges

The former Seahawks receiver and now Bears wideout was arrested on Monday on drug and weapons charges, per nfl.com.

He's the 3rd Bears player arrested in this offseason. WR Byron Pringle and LB Matthew Adams were also arrested.



All new addition to the roster by the new front office.



kxii.com/2022/07/06/nfl… #Bears wide receiver David Moore arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges.He's the 3rd Bears player arrested in this offseason. WR Byron Pringle and LB Matthew Adams were also arrested.All new addition to the roster by the new front office. #Bears wide receiver David Moore arrested in Texas on drug and weapon charges.He's the 3rd Bears player arrested in this offseason. WR Byron Pringle and LB Matthew Adams were also arrested. All new addition to the roster by the new front office.kxii.com/2022/07/06/nfl… https://t.co/RCbsoGAOSx

The 27-year-old only recently signed a one-year deal with the Bears after he impressed during the Bears' voluntary mini camp. Now, it appears his NFL future hangs in the balance after this incident.

This is not ideal as Moore fought his way onto the roster and secured a deal with an NFL team. Now it remains to be seen exactly what his future will look like in the league.

Raiders make NFL history

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president. It marks the first time ever that an African-American woman has held such a position in the NFL.

NFL @NFL Sandra Douglass Morgan is breaking barriers as the first Black woman president in NFL history. Sandra Douglass Morgan is breaking barriers as the first Black woman president in NFL history. 👏 https://t.co/sBV9c4c6R2

Morgan spoke via the Raiders' official team website and said that her qualifications speak for themselves.

Morgan said:

"My qualifications speak for themselves, and I've led and managed teams through good times and difficult times. If me being a Black woman brings an additional lens to my leadership – which I think it does – if it inspires others to help other girls and women know there's a different path forward, then I'm all for it.

"It's a dream come true to be a Raider."

