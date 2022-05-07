“Gone are the days of “If Jerry wants him, he’s signing him” - NFL fans react to Von Miller revealing Cowboys finished second place to Bills

Von Miller broke the hearts of Dallas Cowboys fans and other fanbases earlier this offseason when he chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills. The Bills already had one of the NFL's most complete rosters. Adding Miller was the cherry on top.

Miller continued to push the stakes into the hearts of Cowboys fans further Friday. The Bills' edge rusher posted a picture with Micah Parsons, including the caption, "It almost happened."

Social media had many opinions on this news from Miller. One Cowboys fan tweeted that this development shows owner Jerry Jones has lost his touch, and the days of him signing star players he wants are over.

A significant portion of Cowboys fans took out their frustrations over Miller signing elsewhere on Jones.

One NFL fan (whose Twitter handle suggests he doesn't like Jones) said Dallas only offers significant contract offers to players they've drafted. They also said Dallas' front office has the most oversized ego in sports.

A Philadelphia Eagles fan had fun with Miller's tweet. They poked fun at their rivals for always having to play the "what if" game regarding marquee free agents.

One NFL fan joked that Miller must've used his interest in signing with Dallas as leverage to earn more money from the Bills.

Another Eagles fan sarcastically said Dallas was having a memorable offseason. Jones saw Randy Gregory, Connor Williams, and Amari Cooper leave. Meanwhile, Dante Fowler and James Washington have been their grandest additions.

One NFL fan said Dallas is associated with "it almost happened." They're not wrong, as Cooper was the most prominent acquisition over the last half dozen years for Jones.

One fan merely said the news devastated them to the core.

Another Dallas fan spoke poorly about the franchise, saying the team wasn't looking to make splash signings in free agency. Instead, they flushed good talent down the drain to other teams.

A tweet from a Dallas fan summarizes many fans' feelings. Their day was devastated by Miller revealing Dallas finished as the runner-up.

The Cowboys remain favorites in the NFC East for now

Coming out of the NFL draft, many analysts and insiders have given Dallas the benefit of the doubt in the NFC East. However, that benefit of the doubt doesn't extend far, as the Eagles are right on their tail after acquiring A.J. Brown.

In addition to the Eagles getting better, the Cowboys could be standing in their own way of repeating as divisional champions.

Losing Cooper, Gregory, and Williams are sizable losses. It's noteworthy to mention that Cooper is greatly responsible for Prescott's career reaching superstar-caliber.

For now, Dallas can feel good knowing many will pick them to win the NFC East. But the Eagles will become a trendy pick to dethrone them as the season nears closer.

It'll be up to Parsons, Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Ezekiel Elliot to silence the doubters and prove Dallas can be Super Bowl contenders despite the offseason attrition.

