WATCH: Footage of Jerry Jones’ car crash surfaced

Late Wednesday night in Dallas, Texas, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a scary car accident. The incident happened at the intersection of Wolf St. and Harry Hines Blvd.

Footage of the incident emerged Friday courtesy of TMZ Sports. TMZ Sports is everywhere, including the intersection when the accident took place.

The live recording showed Jones traveling at an extremely high speed down a one-way road. As Jones sped down the road, he t-boned a gray car attempting a left turn.

Thankfully, Jones escaped with no injuries after the scary incident. Jones walked out of his car after the wreck and checked on the person he hit. Jones showed no signs of being intoxicated or impaired, so it's unknown why he was traveling at the speeds he did.

Jones is 79, so any kind of collision like that is serious. Jones also suffers from atrial fibrillation, the official diagnosis for an irregular heartbeat.

As a precautionary measure, Jones visited Parkland Hospital, where he was treated and got to go home without any serious injuries.

We're glad Jones is okay, as he's a member of the NFL family whose influence is as powerful as any individual in the league.

Jerry Jones' offseason has been eventful for better or worse

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones and owner Jerry Jones

Jones has been in the news regularly throughout the offseason for multiple reasons that aren't all related to football. 25-year-old Alexandra Davis filed a paternity lawsuit against Jones.

Davis has since rescinded her lawsuit but has still requested Jones take a paternity test to prove he's her father.

As general manager, Jerry Jones has struggled this offseason. The Cowboys lost impact players, Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and Connor Williams. Their additions have been few and far between, and an underwhelming draft didn't help matters.

Jones and the Cowboys selected Tyler Smith in the first round, an offensive tackle that brought red flags. The rest of the draft was far from sexy and was a relatively quiet type of draft.

The lack of flair this offseason has brought for the Cowboys has caused many to question Jones' draft strategy. Given his advancing age, it's a fair question to ask whether Jones should pass off the general manager duties to his son, Stephen Jones.

These stories only begin to encapsulate the eventful offseason Jerry Jones has had. Through it all, however, Jones' most important goal in his life is to see the Cowboys win one more Super Bowl.

His team has experienced a Super Bowl drought dating back to the 1995-96 season. Despite Jerry Jones' roster turnover, the Cowboys have a shot at ending the drought this year with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons leading the way.

