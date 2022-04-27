“He was my call” - Jerry Jones takes credit for drafting Micah Parsons while throwing Stephen Jones under the bus

Jerry Jones is arguably the most powerful owner in the NFL. Jones has been the Dallas Cowboys owner since 1989. The Cowboys are the most valuable team in North American sports as of 2021, according to Forbes. Jones holds influential power in the organization as a result.

During a Cowboys press conference on Tuesday, we were given a comedic moment by the businessman. Jones showed how much power and influence he has by taking credit for the team drafting Micah Parsons in the first round of last year's draft.

While doing so, Jones threw his son, Stephen Jones, under the bus for being responsible for the team drafting Taco Charlton ahead of TJ Watt in 2016. Jerry told the media:

“Our process is an inclusive one. We've said it. There's a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call, who actually makes the call. Taco was Stephen’s call, Parsons was my call.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



Jerry is not playing around. 🤣 #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on who makes the final call in the draft room: “Taco was Stephen’s call. Parsons was my call.”Jerry is not playing around. 🤣 #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on who makes the final call in the draft room: “Taco was Stephen’s call. Parsons was my call.”Jerry is not playing around. 🤣https://t.co/aEV5J2FA33

It was a hilarious moment from the 79-year-old. The press conference room erupted in laughter, and McCarthy's reaction (being someone who was with the Green Bay Packers in 2016) was priceless. What was even funnier was Stephen pretending not to see the humor in the situation.

Jerry Jones made a home-run draft pick by choosing Parsons 12th overall. Parsons was the unanimous defensive Rookie of the Year. His 13 sacks, 84 tackles, and three forced fumbles gave Cowboys fans a foundational piece of their franchise for years to come.

It was a high point for Jones, who has had an offseason full of controversy, mainly due to a lawsuit from a woman alleging he was her biological father.

A look into Jerry Jones' controversial offseason

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jones' offseason began with his former right-hand man, Rich Dalrymple, being sued by four Cowboys cheerleaders for voyeurism. Dalrymple refuted the claims, and eventually, Jones reached a $2.4 million settlement with the four cheerleaders.

Not long after that was settled, Jones got hit with a lawsuit from 25-year-old Alexandra Davis. Davis alleged Jones was her biological father and had an affair with her mother.

Davis dropped the lawsuit last Thursday. However, Jones isn't out of the woods yet, as Davis still wants Jones to take a genetic test to confirm her claim.

Nataly Keomoungkhoun 🌟 @natalykeo NEW: The 25-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped the case and will instead seek to legally establish that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her parent. dallasnews.com/news/courts/20… NEW: The 25-year-old woman who filed a lawsuit alleging Jerry Jones is her biological father has dropped the case and will instead seek to legally establish that the Dallas Cowboys owner is her parent. dallasnews.com/news/courts/20…

Jones will always be a figure of controversy due to his branding with the Cowboys. While he's dealt with these legal matters, that hasn't taken away from his goal of winning another Super Bowl.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat