"Cowboys are comfortable with a level of dysfunction" - Colin Cowherd blames Dallas Cowboys hierarchy for team's controversies 

The Dallas Cowboys organization is never far from the headlines in the NFL. From off-field drama to players getting into trouble, the biggest sporting organization in American sports is always at the center of something.

Colin Cowherd blames the Cowboys hierarchy for this. Its owner, Jerry Jones, has been in the news recently due to a paternity suit and other players have had off-field issues and run-ins with the law.

Speaking on the Colin Cowherd podcast, the sports broadcaster blamed the hierarchy for all of the controversies that come with the Dallas Cowboys, particularly in their draft selections.

"You know, I see something though. Over the last three years, the Jones family has had some personal drama. The Cowboy organization had a couple of ugly stories within them. And in that same period, the last two years, they have taken half a dozen players in drafts, with massive red character flags."

Cowherd believes that the dysfunction within the teams leads them to make such choices.

"I've been told this by other teams. This is what would worry me is that, are they comfortable with a level of dysfunction? Because they're living through it in their own business. I'm serious that I know like, I know, three or four front offices’ really, really well in the NFL. And then, I have six or seven others, I'm reasonably close to that, I talked to the GM, or at the scouting director."

The broadcaster further added that the Cowboys are becoming too comfortable with such situations.

"And the overriding theme on the Cowboys' last two to three drafts is man, they're taken some guys with character stuff. And then I look at the organization and the family. And I'm like, yeah, there's a lot of drama all around it. And I think to myself, 'Are they getting a little too comfortable with it? Is that a fair criticism?' Or have they been doing that for 20 years since you covered him?"

Dallas Cowboys never far away from drama

Dallas Cowboys manage to get into the news always, but the reasons are not always savoury

It is never far away! With Randy Gregory's contract, Dallas Cowboys all but had the star pass rusher signed, sealed, and delivered. However, they tried to get cute with the contractual language and lost him to Denver.

Given Gregory's troubles off the field, it led many to wonder why Dallas drafted him in the first place. But after he got over his off-field issues, the talent was there for all to see.

But it is the Dallas organization's consistent drama that brings them down more often than not. Most of the time, it is their own doing as well.

For whatever reason, controversy and drama go hand in hand with the Cowboys. As Cowherd stated above, because the owner himself sometimes gets in the way with his personal drama, that then filters down to the rest of the franchise.

Perhaps it as been enabled by the Jones family or perhaps the organization is just unlucky? Either way, whether it be the offseason or during the season, the Cowboys always find a way to be at the top of every sports media show with something going on.

