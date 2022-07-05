NFL News Roundup: Miller to play out Bills contract, Poyer wants Buffalo stay, and more - July 4th 2022

The NFL never sleeps. Even with most of the country out celebrating the 4th of July festivities, there is still an ample amount of news floating around.

Teams are currently on break as they await the start of training camp. Many rookies and veterans alike are fighting it out for a spot on the 53-man roster when training resumes.

Here are some of the headlines that made their way around the league on July 4, 2022:

Von Miller aiming to see out Bills contract

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

Back in March, the Buffalo Bills signed Von Miller from the Super Bowl champion LA Rams. The most surprising feature of the trade was the length of the deal. The Bills tied Miller down to a six-year contract worth $120 million, which includes $51.5 million guaranteed as per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 33-year-old playing on for another six NFL seasons is unlikely to happen, but the man himself has every intention of seeing out his contract. Miller spoke to Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News and stated that he plans to play out the entirety of his deal with the Bills.

He said:

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing. I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers."

Miller added:

"So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

The linebacker has joined a Bills team that is right in the Super Bowl sweetspot. Miller will be looking to win back-to-back Super Bowls as Buffalo looks to get to the NFL's penultimate game in 2022.

Jordan Poyer happy to stay in Buffalo

Buffalo Bills Mandatory Minicamp

One of the most underrated defensive players in the NFL, Jordan Poyer has been a staple of the Bills defense for years.

The 31-year-old had one of his best years in the league last season, grabbing five interceptions and three sacks, both career-high figures. He is now looking to get paid like the superstar safety that he is.

With talks still ongoing, some players could use their stature to try and get more money from the organization or to perhaps start a bidding war. But Poyer's priority is to remain in Buffalo.

Last week, the Bills safety was on the "Inside The Garage" podcast. He stated that he is in an ideal situation in Buffalo and would not want to change that at the moment.

Poyer said:

"The team is just such a really cool group of guys. I always tell the rookies when they come in, 'You really won't ever be around a better group of men.'"

He added:

"Just the relationships that we built in Buffalo ... those are relationships that we've built over the years that's really second to none, and I can't really think of a better situation for me to be in than Buffalo right now."

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick in legal trouble

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles star Michael Vick has reportedly landed in some legal trouble according to The Miami Herald. The 42-year-old is being sued by a group of creditors for $1.2 million in unpaid loans he received back in 2018.

The news is not ideal as Vick has done a tremendous job in rebuilding his image after spending two years behind bars for having a dog fighting ring.

This lawsuit could tear down all the hard work he has done over the last decade. Once an NFL poster boy due to his incredible football ability, Vick has worked as an analyst for various NFL shows over the last couple of years.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News and the Inside The Garage podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far