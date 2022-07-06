NFL News Roundup: Parsons wants to be better than Donald, Evans thought Brady retirement would stick and more - July 5 2022

While most NFL fans are nursing some sort of hangover after the July 4 celebrations, the league continues to produce its fair share of news. There were big statements from players regarding their future trajectory, while others reflected on a teammate's return to the league.

Here are some of the headlines making their way around the NFL today.

Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs duo are aiming to be better than Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys stud Micah Parsons had a sensational rookie season. He registered 13 sacks and three forced fumbles as he was "the guy" for Dan Quinn on defense.

The former Penn State superstar and Trevon Diggs both had superb seasons. The linebacker has set extremely lofty standards for himself and Diggs, taking aim at one of the best duos in the league, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.

Parsons spoke to Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports and said that in time, he and Diggs can overtake Donald and Ramsey.

Parsons said:

"It's hard to say we're the best because I know we're young and we still make mistakes. It's hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey. So I won't do it yet."

PFF @PFF Do you agree with Micah Parsons? Do you agree with Micah Parsons? https://t.co/zTmRDay283

He continued:

"But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together."

These are lofty standards that Parsons has set for himself and Diggs. But judging by last year, they could be up to the task.

Mike Evans thought Tom Brady wasn't coming back

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady had a lot of people fooled. The 44-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL at the end of last season. 22 years, seven Super Bowl rings and countless records. Most of us thought he was done with the NFL, even Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans.

We now know that Brady's retirement lasted all of just 40 days as he announced his return to the Buccaneers. Evans caught what we thought was Brady's last touchdown pass before throwing it into the stands. Brady eventually got the ball back though.

Evans, who was speaking to Ari Alexander of KPRC Houston, said that he found out Brady was coming back after the man himself messaged him. Originally he thought it was a prank and that the seven-time champ wasn't coming back.

Evans said:

"He texted me and he sent me an article where his ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams. He's like, 'That's a lot of tuition money.' I just laughed, and then I said, 'To my defense I didn't know that you were going to retire.'"

He continued:

"He sent back a laughing emoji, saying, 'There's more touchdowns in our future.' So I'm just thinking he's trolling me. I don't know what he's talking about. So a few hours later, it's announced that he's coming back, and I was happy."

He concluded by saying:

"I didn't think he was really coming back. I thought he was just playing around."

Robert Griffin III set to make NFL return?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens

Former Washington star and duel-threat quarterback Robert Griffin III has not played a snap in the NFL in over a year. However, he still holds out hope that a team will come calling.

Griffin can be seen on ESPN as a commentator but still has a desire to play football. The 32-year-old spoke with Christopher Williams of KWTX and said that if an NFL team comes calling, he's in shape and ready to go.

Griffin said:

"I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work."

He continued:

"So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play."

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jori Epstein of USA Today Sports, Ari Alexander of KPRC Houston, Christopher Williams of KWTX and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you think Tom Brady would change his mind when he retired? Yes No 0 votes so far