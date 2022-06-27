NFL News Roundup: Smith understands Hill's move to Miami, Jones wants to avoid lack of success in the future and more - June 26, 2022

The NFL is the biggest league on the planet. All 32 teams get covered extensively, and this brings about ample amounts of news. With teams now finishing rookie mini-camp and mandatory mini-camp, they can put their feet up until training camp begins.

That does not mean that the news cycle stops, though, as each day we can sink out teeth into more and more. Sometimes, things get lost along the way and a juicy piece of news gets forgotten. Luckily, we have you covered.

Here is the lastest news across the NFL.

Trey Smith understands Tyreek Hill's move to the Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Press Conference

The NFL community raised its collective eyebrows when this deal was announced. Tyreek Hill, after spending six years with the Chiefs, was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Wanting to get paid like a top NFL reciever, the decision was made to trade Hill away to a team that could afford him.

For Chiefs guard Trey Smith, he understands why Hill left the team. He spoke to The Kansas City Star and said that he wishes Hill well.

Smith said:

“Yeah, the coaches are gonna do what they think is best for the organization and for the team. And I can’t blame Tyreek; he’s getting paid,” Smith said. “I’ll never blame a guy to get paid, but he’s got to do what’s best for him. I’m really excited to see what he does in Miami, wishing him well.”

Without Hill, the Chiefs will be an interesting watch this season. With Hill, Miami will be fascinating to watch as it is expected that he will elevate the offense for the Dolphins.

Daniel Jones wants to avoid lack of NFL success in the future

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants are difficult to get a read on. After the organization chose not to pick up the quarterback's fifth-year option, many think Jones' days are numbered. After three years in the NFL, the jury is still out on Jones as a franchise quarterback.

Having not had a winning season since he has been the starter, fans want success, something that Jones says is always on his mind. He spoke with Paul Schwartz of the New York Post and said that he does not want to be in the same position he is in the near future, regarding the lack of success he and the team have had in the NFL so far.

Jones said:

"The lack of success? Um, yeah, it weighs on me a great deal. When you put a lot of time and effort into something and you don't see the results, I think that's tough when you're doing anything. Playing football in the NFL, playing football in New York, I think there's a heavy weight to that. I and the whole team feel that, and we're working as hard as we can to avoid being in this situation in the future. Yeah, it weighs on me heavy."

Deebo Samuel has not withdrawn trade request

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams

The Deebo Samuel and San Francisco standoff has not garnered much interest as of late. Coming into the final year of his rookie deal, the 49ers star wants to be paid and made his feelings known about the lack of movement on a deal by requesting a trade away from the team. This is something the organization has since refused to do.

The receiver was present at the team's mandatory mini-camp, but many think that was simply to avoid being fined. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel has not retracted the trade request.

NFL Talk @NFL_Talk_Sports WR Deebo Samuel has not officially revoked his trade request from the 49ers, according to @JFowlerESPN WR Deebo Samuel has not officially revoked his trade request from the 49ers, according to @JFowlerESPN.

With a year still remaining on his deal, the 49ers can simply not trade Samuel away, but they risk losing him for nothing next season. Whereas, if they move him now, they will get something in return.

Samuel wants a serious payday as he has every right to want one based on his recent play for the 49ers, but just what his playing future looks like and where he could play in 2022 remains cloudy.

